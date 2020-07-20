Brotherhood of Cross and Star: OO Obu speaks on mystery of death

Everlasting Gospel delivered by the Holy Father, Leader Olumba Olumba Obu, the Supernatural Teacher and the Sole Spiritual Head of the Universe, CYRIACUS NNAJII reports.

1st Lesson: John 16:7

‘Nevertheless I tell you the truth: It is expedient for you that I go away: for if I go not away the Comforter will not come unto you: but if I depart, I will send him to you’.

2nd Lesson: John 12:24

‘Verily, verily, I say, unto you, except a corn of wheat fall into the ground and die it abideth alone: but if it die, it bringeth forth much fruits’.

Golden Text: John 14:18

‘I will not leave you comfortless: I will come to you.’

Except a corn of wheat falls into the ground and die, it remains alone, but when it dies, it brings forth many fruits

Brethren, I have tried to restrain myself from giving you this revelation. I had wanted to give you rather slight revelations, but I cannot say why the Spirit persists that I should give this revelation, because it is not only a real mystery but also a deep and recondite wisdom of God. I believe that if there is anything that people should petition about and spend their money in order to destroy, it is death.

Why death? Is it real or imaginary? Many people have asked why God had established the invisible institution of death, that it should be abolished completely. This question has disturbed many minds as the people complain that death has wrought trouble upon the surface of the earth, that it is the greatest evil and so they conclude that it is a very bad thing.

People have joined so many secret societies with the hope that death should be abolished but nonetheless death has continued in its work. Different types of prayers have been offered and various actions have been taken to abolish death and rip it in the bud but it has actively continued in its work. Some people continue to agitate their minds about the death institution because the moment you think of it, you become flabbergasted for fear of it.

The deep sleep: The wisdom of God passes all understanding. Man is always confounded by the wisdom of God. I had earlier revealed to you about the first ‘Adam’ who died and rose up again. You have been told that God caused Him to fall into a deep sleep. That deep sleep symbolises death. And He had died before He resurrected. This is so because except you plant the seed of corn and yam tuber into the ground and they die no new tuber will be duly reproduced.

To die is to regenerate: If a person is not dead how could somebody be born into the world? You have lived in the world for a long time and one of your hands or legs have become paralysed, all your teeth have gone out, you will not be born again since you are still in the flesh. Why is it that you are ignorant about this issue? Know now that when somebody dies, in his rebirth, he will not come back alone. As you plant a yam tuber and until it dies it will remain alone but when it dies it produces as many as five new tubers. The same thing happens when a man dies. You and God who should be considered a foolish person?

You cannot be reborn unless you die

We should have the wisdom that Christ absence means He has come as multiple identical individuals. There is, therefore, the multiplication of ‘Jesus’ ever since His resurrection. You should no longer pray that until He comes back again, it is not meant that you should maintain and stand that He abides alone. The only condition He gave was that if He did not go away the Comforter would not come and if He did not die He would not be reborn unto them. Tell me the truth, if He did not die, do you think He would have resurrected? What crime did the Jews commit against Him? What sins did Judas Iscariot commit? What sin has God Himself committed in the matter relating to His death? Should it not be expedient for us to be joyful? Our Lord Jesus Christ Himself had said to His disciples ‘if you loved me you would rejoice because I go unto the Father for the Father is greater than I’. No person seems to understand that statement. We should be happy because if you do not depart you will not return.

You cannot enjoy the kingdom while you are in the flesh

Most of you now lament, regret and complain that if you were still young or if you had the time to continue to serve God or if time were to be extended further for you to become a student, you would not have married. And I ask you if you do not die how can these wishes materialize? Many of us have lost our teeth, and we are blind, others are variously incapacitated with disabilities, but if you do not die how will you be born, if you are not born how will you have a chance to enjoy this kingdom of God.

Some of you argue that if your fathers or grandfathers were still alive till today they would have seen God face to face; who tells you that they are not living? It was because of this glory that they died, that they may enjoy the kingdom.

You must be born again

Some of us here, when we were young, rendered melodious songs like a nightingale but today we only crow. So brethren, observe how God is good. If you do not die you will not be able to resurrect and live an entirely new life. As you wish you were an infant, you cannot fulfil your wish unless this body dies yielding the place to a new body in multiple forms. With such a multiplicity, you will enjoy the kingdom, you will not only feel light but will also see clearly and feel satisfied with yourself, and your request for eternal life will promptly be granted.

The day you die is the day you are reborn

But I tell you that you do not go anywhere. Examine the words of Our Lord Jesus Christ, ‘I will not leave you comfortless; I will come back to you’. The emphasis is not in the future but the present because to die is to be reborn. The day you die is the day you are born. Have you never heard of people who attest that they had seen one who was dead here and there and yonder? I tell you most of the people you argue were dead, some of them are in Lagos, some in Port Harcourt and some in India and others in Russia physically and travel to several places, buying and selling, cultivating the land. You know that most of them also are engaged in their businesses.