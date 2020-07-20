27.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Gaming rights: CSO, lotto operators protest, demand justice…

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, one and indivisible – FCT Chapter…

PCN gets Investigative panel 5 yrs after

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

Alleged Thugs Sponsorship: Okunbor Debunks Reports, Says Obaseki…

Diri ‘ll govern Bayelsa with bitterness of heart…

Covid-19 is no scam or malaria – Bishop…

Fitness apps thrive in China

All impoverished households in Xinjiang connected to safe…

Cover News

Reality, drama as acting NDDC chairman, Prof Kenebradikumo ‘fainted’ during grilling at the House of Reps

By Gift Chapi-Odekina and Myke Uzendu

A combination of reality and drama played out on Monday when the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof Kenebradikumo Pondei, slumped while fielding questions frim the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC, on his stewardship at the Commission.

Prof. Kenebradikumo had four days, walked out on the comittee, accusing the Chairman of the committee of fraud against the NDDC and insisting he must resign from the committee before he could answer their questions.

That Thursday, July 16, Prof. Kenebradikumo and other members of the Interim Management Committee of NDDC, had while walking out, demanded that the Chairman, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, must step down accusing him of being an interested party, and accusing him of allegedly being the chieftain corruption against the commission.

Kenebradikumo had stated last week: “Let me say that we are not comfortable with the Chairman of this committee presiding over a matter which he is an accused party.

“The NDDC has over the time, accused Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo of different crimes against the NDDC and its people, and he has responded.

“He is an interested party and we do not believe that the NDDC can have justice, because he cannot sit on his own case.

“We have no issues with appearing before the committee because we appeared before the Senate committee.

“And as long as he is the Chairman of this committee, the NDDC will not make any presentations here.”

This promoted the committee to overrule him after he had left the premises, invoking orders of the House and asking the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to arrest him and any other official of the Commission that refuses to attend to the Committee.

However, before today’s incident, Hon. Tunji-Ojo announced that he was stepping aside from presiding over Monday’s hearing to give room for fair hearing, and to protect his integrity and prove to Nigerians that he was not on any revenge mission.

Shortly after Prof. Kenebradikumo took his turn to respond to some of the questions posed to him, he bent over his neck on the table and apparently fainted.

It took a struggle between him and his aides, who were forcing their fingers into his mouth to ensure he breathed and his biting some of them and grabbing the hand of another, pulling it away from severing off his jaws, before he appeared to get revived.

That was the end of his grilling for the day as Prof. Kenebradikumo was helped to his feet and led away from the Committee Room.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19: CSOs train 165 women, youths on face masks, sanitizer production

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Election Violence; NGO Calls For Mop-Ups Of Illegal Fire Arms In Kogi

Editor

Lassa fever kills 2, 7 under surveillance in Imo

Editor

No going back on social media regulation – NBC

Editor

Gov Bagudu approves N 2.4 bn for payment of gratuities to retirees

Editor

Buhari plotting to remove Saraki a�� Sen Misau

Editor

Bemue Assembly Urges State Govt. To Hasten Work On IDPs Camp

Editor

Ebonyi indigenes demand immidiate release of Onyike, others, blast gov Umahi

Editor

Just In: A Case Of COVID-19 In Kano

Editor

Supreme Court Hears Application For Review Of Judgment Sacking Lyon

Editor

*Boko Haram/ISWAP attacks: CALSER mourns Nigerien troops, insists on UN global sanctions for France, other promoters of terrorism*

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More