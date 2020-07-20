Senate lauds Danbatta’s 5-year score card

By Angeline Nkwocha

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has received commendation and acknowledgement for his outstanding performance in the last five years.

Danbatta received the commendation when he appeared before the Senate Screening Committee in Abuja.

The NCC boss who is set to be confirmed by the Senate for his reappointment by the President for another five-year term in office as the country’s chief telecoms regulator, had him demonstrate deep knowledge of the industry, and extensively discussed his scorecard since he assumed office as the EVC of NCC on August 4, 2015, during his screening.

The lawmakers applauded him for his sterling performance and exceptional leadership qualities which, they said had helped in accelerating the growth of the telecoms sector.

A statement from NCC’s Director of Public Affairs Ikechukwu Adinde further stated that “Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, a prominent member of the committee, who represented the Chairman of the Senate Screening Committee, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, during the screening, as well as other committee members, including Sen. Sandy Onor, Sen. Abiodun Olujimi, Sen Omar Jeff, Sen. Kashim Shettima and Sen. Bukachuwa, commended Danbatta’s impressive performance in piloting the affairs of the country’s digital ecosystem.

“Oloriegbe noted that the screening and confirmation exercise is in accordance with the provisions of Section 8 subsections 1 and 4 of the Nigerian Communications Commission Act (NCA), 2003.

Section 8 subsection 1 of the Act states that “…all commissioners to be appointed after the coming into force of this Act shall be appointed by the President in accordance with Section 7 of this Act, from the six geo-political zones of Nigeria subject to confirmation by the Senate,” while subsection 4 states that “…commissioners shall serve for a term of 5 years from the date of their appointment at the expiration of which the President may renew the term for a further period of 5 years and no more.”

Danbatta said the basis for the Commission’s impressive performance is as a result of the diligent implementation of it’s auspicious strategic 8-Point Agenda, which he put in place when he assumed office in 2015, which focuses on service availability, accessibility and affordability.

The EVC reeled outstanding achievements under him in the past five years and provided relevant industry and macro-economic statistics to illuminate his efforts and strides in the areas of the sector’s contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Quality of Service (QoS) delivery, broadband infrastructure deployment, broadband penetration, effective spectrum utilisation, consumer empowerment, technology innovation as well as the Commission’s efforts with respect to curbing fraudulent Subscriber Identity Management (SIM) registration and 112 Emergency Number towards ridding the country of insecurity, among others.

The law makers were appreciated by the NCC boss who renewed commitment to further accelerate the growth of the telecoms industry as the key driver of the country’s digital economy vision over the next five years.

The Committee will report the outcome of the screening exercise to the Whole House for confirmation of Danbatta’s reappointment during the next legislative sitting.