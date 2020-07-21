Ohanaeze Ndigbo, one and indivisible – FCT Chapter clarifies

*Warns against imposters

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has disowned a certain Mr. Solomon Onyekwelu, who parades as the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, FCT chapter.

In a statement by Odozi Nwodozi, President of the Chapter, they advised members of the public to be weary and avoid personalities claiming there is a faction in Ohanaeze, or that a new leadership has emerged.

Nwodozi reminded Nigerians of the activities of some “renegade Igbo whose attempt to register a renegade Ohanaeze at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) met the wall recently, warning that their associates would change tactics aimed at dumping unsuspecting members of the public.

According to Nwodozi in the statement: “We would not have been bothered with the macabre dance of shame of the said Mr. Onyekwelu and his gang of desperadoes, but for the singular aim of protecting the public especially the Igbo inhabitants of the FCT from falling victims to the fraudulent schemes of these characters.

“It should be noted that Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT chapter, with Mr. Odozi Nwodozi as President, remains a branch of the apex pan-Igbo socio-cultural Ohanaeze Ndigbo under the leadership of Chief John Nnia Nwodo as the President-General and has been in strict compliance to the dictates of the guiding principles of the organization; hence, we have no affiliation or association either overtly or covertly with the recently de-registered Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly, under which Mr. Solomon Onyekwelu parades his shame.

“It is a thing of shame that at a time like this, when the actions and inactions of the determinants of the Nigerian state are disadvantageously skewed against Ndigbo, both in patronages and infrastructural development, some elements from within the fold are offering themselves as instruments of internal disharmony, just for pecuniary and ephemeral reasons.

“We are aware that the recent attempt at balkanizing Ohanaeze Ndigbo is the handiwork of persons of low esteem for the sole purpose of using the august platform for the promotion of the vailed presidential ambition of their benefactor; a mission which they are already truncating with their infamous action.

“As we boldly wish to exonerate President Muhammadu Buhari and some governors of the South-East who are being erroneously fingered as sponsors of this shame, they have no hand it. Since we know the puppet directors of this tragic comedy, they will be exposed in due course.

“We call on Ndigbo in the FCT and beyond to ignore the inglorious promoters of the deregistered Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly, while they continue to identify Ohanaeze Ndigbo under the leadership of Chief John Nnia Nwodo, whose leadership has given the august body a clear-cut direction in the Nigerian discuss.

“We advise anyone that intends to float any organisation for Ndigbo to respect the sanctity and sacredness of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo franchise, and come up with independent titles that they will nurture to enviable heights.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo is creation of our fathers for the promotion and protection of the interest of the Igbo nation in the Nigerian project.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo is one, and remains indivisible”.