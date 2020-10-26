NAF bombs two terrorists’ hideouts in Borno

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Attacks by Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships had led to death of dozens of terrorists in their hideouts at Ngwuri Gana along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis as well as at Jumacheri near Damasak in the Northern part of Borno State.

The attack also led to destruction of some of structures in the hideouts.

According to Major General John Enenche Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, the attack is in continuation of the sustained offensive against terrorist elements in the North East of the Country, under subsidiary Operation WUTAR TABKI, the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

“This was achieved through separate air interdiction missions carried out on 21 and 22 October 2020 on the heels of Human Intelligence reports as well as series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions indicating that several terrorists had assembled at the 2 locations in preparation to launch attacks against nearby troops’ positions,” he stated.

“The hits by Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships dispatched by the Air Task Force to attack the 2 target areas resulted in the destruction of some structures as well as the neutralization of dozens of terrorists.”