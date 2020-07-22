28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Nigeria receives over 2.5b dollars from Global Fund…

Displaced persons agoog as NCFRMI distributes relief items…

Igbo-Etiti LG boss warns on burials and public…

Rangers management immortaluse late Ifeanyi George with N20m

ERA: Women urge FG to transit to renewable…

Plateau Assembly summons security outfit over herdsmen attack

Buhari reappoints Danbatta as NCC’s EVC for fresh…

FIRS clarifies stamp duty rates, others

Court docks 29-yr-old over death of mother of…

Parliamentary virtual Session not permanent says ECOWAS Parliament…

Cover

Insecurity: Resign now, Senate tells Service Chiefs

…As Lawan tasks probe Panel to investigate desertion of Army by soldiers

By Ignatius Okorocha

The Senate on Tuesday at plenary asked Service Chiefs to step aside over the deteriorating security situation in the country.

This formed part of the resolutions of the Senate following the consideration of a motion drawing attention to the rising number of casualties among the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

The demand for the resignation of the Service Chiefs was put forward in a proposed amendment to the resolutions of the Senate moved by Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi (PDP – Osun East); and seconded by Betty Apiafi (PDP – Rivers West).

The upper chamber also urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to as a matter of urgency, provide modern equipment to enhance the operational capabilities of the armed forces.

Sponsor of the original motion, Senator Ali Ndume (APC – Borno South), while coming under Order 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules, noted with concern the various reports of casualties among the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

According to the lawmaker, 24 soldiers were recently ambushed and killed along damboa-Maiduguri in Borno State, with nineteen wounded and nine declared missing in action.

“The Senate is disturbed that in Katsina, about 20 soldiers were also ambushed and killed while several others were wounded.

“The Senate appreciates the sacrifices of our armed forces in the fight against insurgency, banditry and protection of the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

“The Senate is concerned that if the trend continues, it will have serious implication on the fight against insurgency and banditry in the country,” Ndume added.

The Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC – Kebbi North), in his contribution, called on security agencies to change their tact and strategy of deployment in the fight against insecurity in the country.

Accordingly, the upper chamber after holding a minute silence for the fallen soldiers, mandated the joint Committees on Army; Airforce; Navy; National Security and Nigeria Police to receive briefing on the state of affairs of the services in this regard.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, in his concluding remarks while condoling the families of slain soldiers, charged the Senate Joint Committees to investigate alleged desertion of the army by soldiers at the war front.

He said, “the spirit of this motion is that our armed forces are trying very hard, but just like the President said, their good is not good enough.

“We need to continue to encourage and provide for them. They lay their lives on behalf of us, and of course, it is very sad that some of them are alleged to have deserted the war front.

“We need to get to the bottom of this. Our joint committee should be able to find out the facts about this allegation of over 200 soldiers deserting the war front.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Incompetency, not COVID-19 responsible for nation’s economic woes, says PDP

Editor

Boko Haram: a�?I am tired of this calamity,a�? Shekau says in new video

Editor

Buhari's team can't move Nigeria forward a�� Hassan Sunmonu

Editor

Abia covid -19 index case recovers, to be discharged from isolation centre today – Ikpeazu

Editor

2023 Strategy: Igbos in APC dethrones Igbokwe, affirms Idimogu as Apex Leader

Editor

Ohanaeze rejects court judgement against IPOB

Editor

Nigeria must rise against insecurity, says Sen Jang

Editor

Nigeria lost 415 lives to violent killings in Jan – Group

Editor

Capital market’s unclaimed dividends hit N158.44bn

Editor

Banditry: 23,000 Nigerians sought refuge in Niger Republic last month – UN

Editor

NMA introduces doctorsa�� stamp to curb quackery

Editor

FG votes N2.2bn Lagos Airport runway extension

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More