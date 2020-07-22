Man in police net over defilement of 9- year- old step daughter

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

A 30- year-old man, Musa Abubakar Babangida, is presently cooling off at the police cell in Rivers State, over alleged defilement of his step daughter.

The suspect who confessed to the crime during an interview at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Rivers Police Command, claimed that he was lured to the evil act after his wife refused to have sexual relationship with him.

He complained that for long his wife has stopped performing her duty on the bed.

The suspect who hail from Jigawa state, committed the evil act at his residence in Rukpokwu in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Meanwhile, the 9 –year- old victim (Name withheld) told newsmen that the step father started defiling her at the age of 4 by inserting his finger in her private part.

She said at the age seven the step father starting using his penis to insert in her private part.

The victim further explained that her mother noticed discharge in her private part recently and asked what happened. She said she was afraid to tell her mother of the continue unlawful sexual abuse because the first time she told her mother of her experience with the step dad, the mother beat her up.

The victim revealed that she forced the mother to know what she was experiencing in the house and was examined by neighbours before the matter was reported to the Police.