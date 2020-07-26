27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NDDC: Nicholas Mutu Denies Contracts Award

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

$2.5bn alleged stolen crude: Frank calls for sack…

Uncompleted FG projects in Nasarawa worry citizens

Enugu Youth and Sports Commissioner debunk allegation of…

Why FIRS is intensifying tax drive- Chairman

Thousands of commuters stranded on Abuja-Lokoja highway

Nasarawa deputy speaker,fumes, denies working against Gov Sule

Southern Kaduna killings: Don’t take side with terrorists…

Politics

APC, PGF condole Kwara governor over father’s death

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Progressive Governors Foprum (PGF) have commiserated with the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdul-Razaq, over the death of his father and family patriarch, Alh. AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN (OFR) at the age of 93.

The APC in a statement issued by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, also expressed its condolences to the Ilorin Emirate Council of Kwara State on the passing of the governor’s father, who is also the Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau (Zaria).

The party described the deceased as anaccomplished elder statesman, diplomat, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, first lawyer from Nigeria’s northern region as well as Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers.

“While we commiserate with the immediate family, the people and government of Kwara State, our great party prays the Almighty Allah forgives Alh. AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq, SAN, OFR, his shortcomings and grant him Al Jannah Firdaus.” The APC statement read

Also in a condolence message to their colleague, the APC governors in a statement issued by the PGF chairman and Executive Governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, described the death of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Abdulrazaq, SAN, as a loss to the community of Nigerian progressives and the Nigerian nation as a whole.

In a statement titled ‘Condolence Message on the death of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq SAN (OFR)’, the governors expressed gratitude to God that the deceased lived a blessed life.

“We received the news of the death of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq SAN (OFR) with a heavy heart but with gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.

“His demise is a loss to the Nigerian Progressive Community and indeed the entire nation. We, the Progressive Governors Forum, commiserate with our brother, H. E. Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq, people and government of Kwara State and the nation on this sad loss and pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved father and statesman, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq, Mutawalin Ilorin and Tafidan Zazzau.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Buhari has not breached constitution by attending APC NEC meeting – Gov Bagudu

Editor

Onuigbo Calls for Improvement in Women’s Participation in the Renewable Energy Sector

Editor

Oshiomhole virus, not 2023 inflicting APC, Group replies Tinubu

Editor

Abba Kyari’s death : A Call for united action against COVID 19, says PGF

Editor

Leadership crisis rocks Kano PDP as two Excos emerge

Editor

How Boko Haram planning to cause religious war – Gov Lalong

Editor

2023: We need a President of Igbo extraction for equity – Gen Okoloagu (Rtd)

Editor

NDDC probe: Rights group wants probe extended to Ndoma-Egba’s board

Editor

AAC demands transparency in managing COVID-19 funds

Editor

Ondo APC: Reconciliation Committee will save party – Hon. Peller

Editor

Gambari’s experience will task govt appointees on global standards in national development, says APC governors

Editor

Attacks on Investors, Okunbo Threatening investments, state devt

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More