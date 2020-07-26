APC, PGF condole Kwara governor over father’s death

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Progressive Governors Foprum (PGF) have commiserated with the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdul-Razaq, over the death of his father and family patriarch, Alh. AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN (OFR) at the age of 93.

The APC in a statement issued by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, also expressed its condolences to the Ilorin Emirate Council of Kwara State on the passing of the governor’s father, who is also the Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau (Zaria).

The party described the deceased as anaccomplished elder statesman, diplomat, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, first lawyer from Nigeria’s northern region as well as Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers.

“While we commiserate with the immediate family, the people and government of Kwara State, our great party prays the Almighty Allah forgives Alh. AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq, SAN, OFR, his shortcomings and grant him Al Jannah Firdaus.” The APC statement read

Also in a condolence message to their colleague, the APC governors in a statement issued by the PGF chairman and Executive Governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, described the death of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Abdulrazaq, SAN, as a loss to the community of Nigerian progressives and the Nigerian nation as a whole.

In a statement titled ‘Condolence Message on the death of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq SAN (OFR)’, the governors expressed gratitude to God that the deceased lived a blessed life.

“We received the news of the death of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq SAN (OFR) with a heavy heart but with gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.

“His demise is a loss to the Nigerian Progressive Community and indeed the entire nation. We, the Progressive Governors Forum, commiserate with our brother, H. E. Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq, people and government of Kwara State and the nation on this sad loss and pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved father and statesman, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq, Mutawalin Ilorin and Tafidan Zazzau.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.”