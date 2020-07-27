NMA Enugu chapter disclaims alleged suspension of chairman

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Enugu State chapter, has described the purported suspension of its Chairman, Dr. Ike Okwesili, by some members of the association, as a hoax and mischievous

The NMA in a letter with ref.

NMA/ENUGU/240720/622, addressed to Zonal Chairmen, Heads of Affiliates, CMDs/MDs of Tertiary Health Institutions and its members, titled: ‘Re: purported suspension of the NMA Enugu State chairman – disclaimer’, described the report as malicious and figment of those behind it.

In the letter which was made available to our Correspondent on Sunday, signed by Dr. Ike Okwesili and Dr. Emmanuel O. Aneke, Chairman and Secretary of Enugu state NMA respectively, also described the meeting as improper despite the number as those who signed for the meeting were non-financial members.

The letter was copied to the President of NMA, Commissioner of Police Enugu State and State Director, DSS.

The letter read: “The leadership of the NMA, Enugu State has been regrettably inundated with barrage of complaints bordering on acts of gross misconduct by some members who for reasons best known to them orchestrated and executed a failed plot to topple a legitimate State Executive Council of our noble association.

“We are heavily dismayed by these unwholesome, fraudulent and embarrassing activities of these individuals who have even gone ahead to issue a press release with a cloned letter head of the NMA Enugu State, a criminal act which violates all extant laws of the land, MDCN Act and NMA.

“It is therefore expedient to state that expressions, information and all content of that said report do not in any way represent the official position and opinion of NMA Enugu State.

“Anybody associating or doing business with this group of individuals does so at his own risk as the NMA Enugu State will not be held legally responsible for any misrepresentation arising from the activities of these impostors.

“Let it be known that these illegalities and act of gross misconduct have dire consequences and everyone involved in this obnoxious act will surely face the full wrath of our noble association and law.”

The disclaimer was aftermath of reports in a cross section of the media (not The Authority) that the association during an emergency virtual meeting attended by about 30 of 4,000 of it’s members took a decision to suspend it’s chairman, Dr Okwesili over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.