WASSCE begins 17 Aug. as SS3 students resume school next week – FG

By Felix Khanoba

The Federal Government says secondary schools are to reopen for exit classes next week Tuesday ahead of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) now scheduled to begin 17 August, 2020.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by Mr Ben Bem Goong, Director of Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education.

The statement said the resumption would allow final year (Senior School 3) students to prepare solidly for the exam.

The Ministry said the decision was reached during a consultative meeting with stakeholders in the education sector.

The statement read: “Secondary schools in the country are to reopen as from the 4th of August, 2020 for exit classes only.

“Students will have two weeks within which to prepare for the West African Examinations (WAEC) due to start on the 17th of August, 2020.

“These were the unanimous decisions reached today at a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Honourable Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), the proprietors of private schools, and Chief Executives of examination bodies.

“It was agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from the 4th of August, 2020 to enable them prepare for the WAEC examination scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020.

“The meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and public spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast track the preparations safe reopening, as agreed.

“Another meeting is to be convened tomorrow between the Federal Ministry of Education and Chief Executives of examination bodies namely, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates, which will be conveyed to stakeholders expeditiously by the Federal Ministry of Education.”