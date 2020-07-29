26 C
Abia PDP Caretaker chairman, Onuigbo dies

From Steve Oko, Umuahia

The Chairman of the Caretaker Executive Committee of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, Chief Johnson Onuigbo is dead.

Onuigbo popularly known as Akimbod died Monday night of an undisclosed sickness.

A family source who pleaded anonymity confirmed the death but refused to give details.

He only said his remains had been deposited at an undisclosed hospital mortuary in the state capital.

When contacted, the Acting Publicity Secretary of PDP, Chief Mrs. Joyce Ezema said she could not confirm the death of the former party boss until Friday when the party must have visited the family.
Recall that Late Johnson Onuigbo, before his emergence as the Abia PDP Caretaker Executive Committee Chairman, was a former Transition Committee Chairman of Umuahia North Local Government Area and Abia central zonal vice Chairman of the party.

He was a prominent close ally of former Governor Theodore Orji, now the current Senator representing Abia central senatorial district of Abia State in the Nigeria Senate.

Onuigbo, until his unfortunate death, was also a member of the Knight of St Christopher, Umuahia Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion.
His death has heightened tension across the state following some high profile deaths in the state including some top members of the ruling party.

