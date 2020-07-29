AIB releases report on Osinbajo ‘s near helicopter crash and three others

By Adelola Amihere

Nearly six months after vice President Yemi Osibajos near helicopter crash incident along with 11 others at Kabba Staduim, Kogi state, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has attributed the Calverton Helicopter crash 11 others on board to brown out or in-flight visibility restriction due to dust or sand in the air.

The report revealed that about 13:46hrs on the 2nd of February 2019 the helicopter departed Abuja runway 22 for Kabba. On board were 12 persons including the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, his entourage and three crew members (Pilot, Co-pilot and an Engineer).

The flight crew had noted that they sighted the intended landing area as a result of the cloud of residual dust generated by the downwash of a Police helicopterr but unfortunately they encountered a brownout condition during the hover to land, which led to the loss of external visual references, spatial disorientation and loss of situational awareness r

“These however esulted in a misjudgement of distance and ground clearance and as the flight crew tried to control the helicopters movements for landing, it landed hard and rolled over on its right side.”

The AIB Commissioner Akin Olateru during a press briefing on the release of the Occurrence also attributed to the causal factor to include Inappropriate landing technique, non-adherence to company procedures for known or anticipated brownout condition during landing and lack of risk assessment, limited landing site preparation and planning prior to commencement of the flight.

Also, the report of the serious Incident involving Bombardier DHC-8-Q400 aircraft owned and operated by Aero Contractors inbound Lagos from Port Harcourt, showed the repoet on that it was as result of bluish smoke which gradually increased in density within the cabin to Engine oil leaked onto a hot surface of the engine causing fumes which mixed with the engine bleed air supply to the air conditioning system, resulting in smoke in the aircraft cabin, cockpit and lavatory/ cargo compartments.

The report also attributed the causal factor of

the Diamond DA-40 aircraft owned and operated by International Aviation College, which veered from the runway of the Ilorin International Airport On 27th of March, 2014 to the crew carrying out the approach and landed with landing gears not extended.

The report said the aircraft which has the instructor and the trainee on board was said to have Inadequate crew coordination during the approach to landing phase of flight., lack of situational awareness on the position of the landing gears by the flight crew during approach to land and the nappropriate execution of approach and landing check list.