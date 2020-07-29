21.5 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NDDC: Pondei aide on Special Duties, Micheal resigns

Pompeo may want a ‘new Cold War,’ not…

Breaking: Appeal Court Affirms INEC’S  Deregisteration Of Political…

US consulate closure in Chengdu lost 35 years…

Dimogu commiserates with victims, families of Ajao Estate…

Post-COVID-19: FG banks on manufacturing, other sectors  for…

PHOTO NEWS

New GOC tasks officers on efficient service delivery

FHC get new Practice Direction on electoral, other…

Electricity: What neighbouring countries owe

News

Post-COVID-19: FG banks on manufacturing, other sectors  for stronger economy

By Felix Khanoba

The Federal Government says it has put in place sound policies that would ensure the nation’s economy emerges stronger from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The government said major support would be provided to the manufacturing and other key sectors of the economy to boost productivity.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, made this known in Abuja while presenting awards to members of the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of the Committee on Sustainable Production and Delivery of Essential Commodities during COVID-19.

The EOC was saddled with the responsibility of monitoring transportation and delivery of essential goods during ban on interstate travel to cut down on the spread of the dreaded virus.

The minister commended the committee for effectively discharging its mandate, adding that based on feedback received during the exercise, it is now imperative that Nigeria has the capacity to produce some of the products it needed.

His words: “For the first time in our nation, we all have to come together to tackle the vulnerability that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed.

“As you all acknowledged, the lockdown that we have instituted to curb the spread of the virus resulted in a number of casualties across board, as jobs were lost and supply was disrupted and led to shortfall in movement of goods and services.

“Our manufacturing sector continues to be our key focus as our economy continues to grow.

“From the market intelligence findings, more than ever before, we need to boost local production of key commodities required.

“Therefore, moving forward, our efforts as a response team at the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment has been recognised and we have been mandated to lead the Presidential Task Force responsible to deliver increased capacity in local manufacturing.”

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Industry Trade and Investment, Mrs Mariam Katagum, said the pandemic had created a consciousness among Nigerians on the need for all stakeholders to look inward in solving the economic challenges.

“From what happened during the pandemic, everyone was either producing a facemask or sanitisers.

“So what stops us after the pandemic to produce anything that we want to produce that we have the talent to do. This COVID period has shown us we can achieve whatever we set out to do as a nation,” Katagum said.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, said that the government would do all it could to ensure that the impact of the pandemic does not cripple the economy.

“We must ensure that the Covid-19 pandemic does not cripple the economy and we must continue to produce and manufacture our products in a sustainable manner.

“The ministry has set a pace because we made sure livelihood was eased during the lockdown period,” he said.

Chairman of the EOC, Tijani Inuwa, the Manager Engr. Battah Ndirpaya and the Lead, Abimbola Olufore commended the Ministry for the support given to the team during the assignment.

The AUTHORITY reports that during the period of the interstate travel ban, the EOC received and resolved 121 cases of complaints.

Also, about ten ventilators companies, 46 producers of hand sanitizers, among others, were said to have been assisted to boost their production capacities during the lockdown period.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19: Law firm reaches out to security personnel enforcing lockdown

Editor

Unknown gunmen abducts Perm. Sec. in Nasarawa-CP

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

COVID-19: FG Enjoins To Tracks, Monitor Utilisation Of Funds ― ActionAid

Editor

Ajaokuta Bridge In Danger Over Severe Cracks, Motorists grips with fear

Editor

N/Delta: EFCC seeks NSCDC support in tackling illegal oil bunkering

Editor

COVID-19: Provide Relief for poor Nigerians – Lawan Tasks FG

Editor

Op Sahel Sanity: Troops Arrest Bandits, Rescue Victims, Rustled Cows

Editor

Court issues bench warrant against Innoson Motors boss

Editor

MINISTER OF HUMANITARIAN VISIT KUBWA ON PALLIATIVE TO COVID-19

Editor

COVID-19: ECOWAS Parliament Speaker tasks govt to protect medical personnel

Editor

Covid-19: NCDC announces 38 new cases as Nigeria’s figure rises to 665

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More