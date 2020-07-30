Assembly Ad-hoc committee: Not a probe panel, impeachment plan not insight

From Francis Nansak,Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly says that the six- man Ad-hoc committee on COVID-19 set up by the House is not a probe panel,nor nursing any plan to impeach the state deputy governor,Dr Emmanuel Akabe,but constituted to monitor the activities of the state Task Force on COVID-19 .

A vivid position of the house of Assembly insisting that the committee was not set up to probe the state deputy, who is the state chairman of the Task Force on COVID-19.

Making known the position of the state lawmakers,Mohammed Adamu-Omadefu, the Chairman, House Committee on Information stated this while interacting with journalists in his office in Lafia on Wednesday.

Adamu Omadefu, said that the House decided to set up the Ad-hoc Committee on COVID-19 in order to oversight the activities of the Task Force on COVID-19 towards fighting the pandemic in the state.

He deemphasized,the impression in some national dailies and online medium that the Ad-hoc committee was set up to probe the state deputy governor, “this is not true, hence the need for me to clear the air.

“The Ad-hoc Committee was set up to monitor the activities of the state Task Force on COVID-19 towards fighting COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“It was set up in the best interest of the state as it was even the state deputy governor that advised the House to set up the Ad-hoc Committee on COVID-19 in order to monitor their activities.

“But we woke up this morning reading and seeing some reports in some national dailies and online that the House has set up the Ad-hoc Committee on COVID-19 to probe the deputy governor, this is not the target rather was meant to complement government efforts in the fight against Covid 19,” he said.

Honourable Adamu Omadefu commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his proactive step taken in tackling the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

He assured that the assembly’s commitment to support the government in the fight against the pandemic in ensuring that the people remain safe.

The recalled that on Tuesday, July 28, the assembly has constituted a six man Ad-hoc committee to monitor the activities of the state Task Force on COVID-19.