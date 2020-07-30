Eid El Kabir: Gov Sule,Dr Al-Makura promises to provide good governance to Nasarawa people

From Francis Nansak,Lafia

Governor,Engineer Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa stateand the immediate past governor,senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura have promised to continue to provide leadership that is all about delivery of the dividend of democracy to all and sundry resident of the state.

The two leaders in their separate Sallah message, urged Muslim to continue to pray for the success of the government at all levels.

Governor Sule ,while felicitating with Muslim Ummah in the state, country and the world over,congratulated Muslim in the community of Nasarawa state for observing the Holy festival of sacrifice, all Muslim are expected to celebrate.

The governor in a statement he signed and was made available to newsmen on Thursday,said the feast of Eid-El-Kabir is a test of faith in commemoration of the sublime submission by prophet Ibrahim,which calls for sacrifice.

He enjoined all Muslim faithful to live a life of sacrifice, selflessness, brotherhood and in adherence to Allah commands.

“My brothers and sisters ,I wish to to remind us that occasion such as this calls for sober reflections on our relationship with God and fellow human beings,as a yardstick for righteous living,love and peaceful coexistence “Governor Sule said.

Similarly, senator representing Nasarawa southern zone, who was also the immediate past governor in the state,senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura,felicitated with Muslim in his constituency.

Al-Makura, in a statement he personally signedenjoined muslim Ummah to use the period to promote peace, mutual understanding and unity of the people in his constituency, the state and country at large.

The senator who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, Mines, Steel Development and Metallurgy said the celebration is coming at a time when Nigeria is in dire need of special prayers for God’s intervention on COVID-19 pandemic, and other challenges bedevilling the country.

He called on followers to use the Eid period to show love for both the muslims and non-muslims as well as ensure they observe the directives by medical experts on control of spread of COVID-19.

” I called on you my good people of southern senatorial constituency and the entire state to pray for me, Governor Abdullahi Sule and President Muhammadu Buhari, to succeed in delivering goods to the electorates” Al-Makura said.