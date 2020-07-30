28 C
Nasarawa Government procures ,distributes hospital equipment

From Francis Nansak Lafia

Nasarawa state government on Wednesday Flagged-off the distribution of Hospital Equipment to General Hospitals and Primary Healthcare Centres, procured through the Save One Million Lives (SOML) programmes

The event of the distribution took place in the state drug store along shendam road Lafia ,for use in the three (3) senatorial zones of the State.

Governor Sule while speaking said it is imperative to note that the Saving One Million Lives programme was initiated by the Federal Government to expand access to essential primary healthcare services for women and children.

He said the initiative is evidence-based and cost effective interventions that are proven with the intent to address the leading causes of morbidity and mortality rate in the country.

“Considering its effectiveness, the Nasarawa State Government has domesticated the programme in order to provide essential healthcare services to the citizens of the State.

“In furtherance to this commitment and our determination to provide healthcare services to our people, this Administration has evolved measures to protect lives of its citizenry. It is for this reason that Government has approved the release of fund for the procurement of these equipment through the Saving One Million Lives (SOML) programme to be distributed, not only to the General Hospitals but also to the Primary Healthcare Centres” Governor sule said.

Engineer Sule, pointed out that the deliberate effort is conceived to give a new lease of life to the people, particularly at the grassroots , stressing that the effort is geared towards ensuring that people feel the impact of the dividends of democracy.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT.

