APC chides PDP over call for credible polls in Edo, Ondo

…Describes Gemade’s return as success story of Caretaker Committee

By Ezeocha Nzeh

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has laughed off opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum call on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to “play an impartial role” in the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

The party in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said that the opposition party lacks the justifications to make such demand, describing it as a smokescreen.

“For a party whose stock-in-trade remains cloning of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), stealing of Card Readers, voter intimidation, thuggery and vote buying as witnessed during the 2019 General Elections, the PDP’s call is dubious and a smokescreen for their real and sinister intentions.

“The real issue is how the Edo state treasury has been criminally converted to a political slush fund as exposed by the widely reported faceoff between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shuaibu, over release of funds for the PDP governorship campaign,” the party noted in the statement.

APC alleged that there are already credible reports linking the chairman of PDP Edo state governorship campaign council, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state of plans to import thugs from neighbouring states to achieve their rigging plot.

“We reiterate that he will not succeed. We stand with the good people of Edo state in calling on our security services not to allow the PDP and Wike to turn Edo State into a killing field.”, Nabena warned, adding that security services must do everything to stop the PDP’s plan to unleash violence, intimidate voters, and buy votes during the election.

The ruling party also described the return of Senator Barnabas Gemade to the party as another signpost of the well-received and successful reconciliation efforts by the Governor Mai Mala Buni led APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

“The APC caretaker Committee led by Governor Buni has created a conducive and sincere environment to address many of the grievances among our party ranks and return the party to its progressive and lofty heights.

“We assure all true progressives who left the party over whatever grievance to return and join ongoing efforts to reposition the APC and further achieve our pro-people plans for the country.” The statement read