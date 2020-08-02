28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Imo APC group faults Sen. Ararume’s waiver

Northern Governors, religious leader destroying zone with Almajirai…

Buhari, APC have traded Nigeria’s sovereignty with loans…

APC chides PDP over call for credible polls…

Hon Okafor builds toilet for Nnewi market women

Ekwulobia boils, as Agba village gives General Overseer,…

House summons NAOC, OANDO, two others over non-payment…

Hymnodia Season 2: Six Hymntestants on probation as…

Public Lecture: Experts raise alarm over ‘impending’ food…

PHOTO NEWS

Politics

Buhari, APC have traded Nigeria’s sovereignty with loans – Atiku, PDP

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said that the debt burden of the country which has skyrocketed to $23 billion is very toxic and could compromise the nation’s sovereignty as most of the debt was taken for profligacy.

The Waziri Adamawa had two months ago called the attention of the country to the reality of reckless borrowing by the present All Progressives Congress (APC) administration and how the terms of those loans could compromise the future of the country.

The former Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement on Sunday said that a cabinet minister just last week confirmed his fears on the dangers of such unchecked penchant of the present administration to borrow.

Making reference to the fears expressed by the Minister, Atiku said, “Now, we all are aware that Nigeria’s sovereignty may have been traded for foreign loans and God forbids our inability to service those loans, the lender country would take ownership of choice infrastructure on the Nigerian soil. No negotiation could be weaker than that!

“Nigeria had a total foreign debt stock of $7.02 billion on May 29, 2015. Today, our foreign debt is $23 billion and rapidly rising. Debt, by itself, is not a bad thing. But debt budgeted for such unproductive ventures, like the proposed $500 million upgrade of the Nigerian Television Authority and other sundry bogus contracts, is debt that leads to death. To trade Nigeria’s sovereignty for this type of profligacy is the height of irresponsibility”.

Atiku further advocated for a more robust engagement of the private sector and promotion of foreign direct investment as sustainable alternatives through which government could fund infrastructural development.

He lamented that on the contrary, the Nigerian government under the APC threaded the suggestion for cheap foreign loans in exchange for the sovereignty for Nigeria.

He said that the government of the day and the APC must apologize to Nigerians and make an admittance of guilt for taking the country through the throes of subjugation to another country.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ex Deputy Speaker, Nwunche, laments failure of leadership in Nigeria

Editor

Kogi West: Again, Melaye loses at Appeal

Editor

2023: Those hoping on me will be disappointed – Wike

Editor

Ondo Guber: We’ll emphasise digital economy, change the old order – PDP aspirant

Editor

COVID 19: Why govt, individuals must work in synergy, by Lukman, PGF DG

Editor

Ondo guber: Odimaya unveils five point agenda for development

Editor

Rivers APC crisis: A’Court fixes July 13 for addresses

Editor

Niger police invite APC chairman, EXCOs over allegation of poor financial records

Editor

Chieftain acusses PDP of ‘abandoning’ Abia North

Editor

Northern elders not Buhari responsible for North derived development, says BMO

Editor

Fuel Scarcity: @NgrSenate suspends recess, summons Kachikwu, NNPCa��s GMD, others

Editor

PDP mocks Buhari for hosting ‘Illegal’ APC NEC meeting

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More