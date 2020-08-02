Northern Governors, religious leader destroying zone with Almajirai culture – Immigrations DG

The Comptroller General ‎of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede, has tasked the Northern governors to handle the almajarai culture and save the zone from an imminent doom.

Babandede warned that the zone is facing an impending destruction, if the almajiri culture of education is not abolished.

The Immigration boss, who spoke after receiving an award from ‘Youth Coalition for Development ( YCD) in Dutse, Jigawa state, also blamed some religious leaders for encouraging street begging through the almajiri system, even as he noted none of their wards can venture into that.

“I have often asked those clerics that frown at those of us criticizing the almajirai ‎system to show me their children who were in the same trend but the answer is always none”, he insisted.

“The north is on the brink of destroying itself if this ‘culture is not stopped,” Babandede warned.

He regretted tha the Islamic clerics And Ulamas have continued to promote an almajirai system, whose students are known for ageless learning periods without graduating noting that their continued stay in the system has made them vulnerable for easy recruitment into negative vices such as insurgency, banditry and homosexuality.

He, therefore, tasked the northern governors to work towards the abolishment of the almajirai culture; otherwise the region would not know peace.