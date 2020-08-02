Imo APC group faults Sen. Ararume’s waiver

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

A group of stskeholders from the Imo state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) have criticised the recent waiver granted the governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the last governorship election in the state, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume to contest the upcoming Imo North Senatorial election

The group warned that the granting of waiver to returnin g members of the party without due check could return the APc to crisis and halt the relative peace that is gradually returning under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma

The group, which also sued for unity among members of the party, called for an end to the factionalization of the APC in the state

Led by Prince Clems Onyeali, the stakeholders called on the national leadership of the party to stop henceforth the granting of waivers to new members noting that actions would contribute more to the ongoing bickering and wrangling that are destroying the party in the state

He advised both the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Caretaker Committee of the party not to tolerate such anti party activities even as he warned those who are desperate to divide the party in the state to retract their steps and go back to the national body for resolution of their grievances

The Convener lamented that “We do not want factions in Imo and those who are fanning the embers of discord within our party are merely acting out the script of the opposition but they will not succeed”.

Also speaking, Ambassador Chukwuma Egeonu, a chieftain of APC from Ikeduru local government area of the State warned members of the party who are being financially induced to destroy the party in the state to desist forthwith, lamenting that the inability of the party chairman in the state to sanction such erring members abinitio had given room to all sorts of problems within the party.

He canvassed for the immediate dissolution of the state leaderships of the party as being paraded by Chief Marcellinus Nlemigbo and Mr Dan Nwafor and install a new neutral leadership, describing the two factions as the major problem of the party in Imo State.