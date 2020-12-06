23 C
APC wins in Bauchi as Dogara delivers constituency

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives,Rt Hon, 8 Dogara, has maintained his strong hold of his area as he delivered Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi state to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in last Saturday’s bye – election amidst strong fight from Governor Bala Mohammed of the PDP

Announcing the result, the returning officer of the election, Professor Ahmed Mohammed of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University said the candidate of the APC, Hon. Bala Lukshi polled 12, 299 while his Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, counterpart, Lawal Wandi polled 11,062 votes.

The returning officer therefore said Mr. Lukshi was returned elected having scored the highest votes.

The by-election in Baraza Dass State Constituency in Bauchi was described by analysts as a test of political strength between Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and former House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara who recently defected to the APC over alleges irreconcilable differences with the governor.

The duo had worked together in the 2019 elections only to fall apart in July when Dogara returned to the APC.

The by-election was conducted to replace late Musa Mante of the APC who was assassinated at his residence in Dass Local Government Area four months ago.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

