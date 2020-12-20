28 C
Politics

Adamawa 2023: Ngilari, Nyako, Abbo, Bello others unite to oust Fintiri

From Austin Ajayi, Yola

Governor Ahamdu Finitiri of Adamawa state may face a litmus test in his second term ambition in 2023 following the coming together of several heavy weights in the state to fight his return to office

The new union between former Governor Bala Ngilari, two governorship candidates in the 2019 elections, Emmanuel Bello of the SDP and Abdulaziz Nyako of ADC, and the sitting Senator representing Adamawa North District, Ishaku Abbo, who recently decamped to APC could set a new political game in Adamawa.

During a grand occasion tagged Unity Forum, to receive the new decampess at the weekend, the APC said the large crowd of political heavyweights thronging into the party suggests that the people of the state are disgruntled with the PDP led government in the state and are ready for change.

The state Acting Chairman of the party, Ibrahim Bilal, while receiving the decampees said the assembly of the biggest politicians in the state coming into the party is a sign that the party is rising to reclaim its rightful place in the state come 2023.

“We have met with the leadership of the party at the national level and we have agreed to work in unity towards ensuring an APC government in Adamawa

“The party will soon commence comprehensive new registration of party members across the state towards building a new and strong membership base in order to give the party a new direction in the state.”

Billal stressed that, “APC in the state has in its usual characteristics of fairness to all, has opened its doors to all members coming into the party to register afresh and take advantage of the equal opportunity the party offers all members with a view building a formidable front to clinch power at all levels.”

