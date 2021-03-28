Tinubu, an inspiration to our success, says PGF

From John Silas, Lagos

Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has stated that former Governor of Lagos state, Ahmed Bola Tinubu was an inspiration to the successes recorded by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) both at the center and their various states

PGF in a statement issued Sunday by its chairman, Governor Abubakar Bagudu Atiku of Kebbi state, to felicitate with the APC leader on his birthday noted that through the inspirational leadership of Tinubu and other leaders, the APC was able to emerge from an opposition political to a big ruling party

“We celebrate this special occasion with Your Excellency and your entire family.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your untiring and selfless leadership and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. We acknowledge your contributions to the emergence and growth of our party, APC.

“Emerging from opposition to a governing party through hard and very difficult negotiations, which has bestowed upon us the responsibility of managing the affairs our dear country is a historic achievement that past political leaders of Nigeria were unable to achieve.

‘With many other leaders of our party, including Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the politics of Nigeria is passing through fundamental changes, which is a necessary condition for the institution of enduring progressive governance. As our national leader, you certainly represent one of the inspirations for our successes.” The PGF statement read

In another development, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Tinubu as a man who has dedicated his life to the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, in a statement he signed also referred to the APC leader as a proponent of due process and rule of law.

“The APC celebrates a man of excellence, a true democrat and a great leader, the Jagaban of Borgu, (Sen.) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 69th birthday anniversary.

“As a Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is passionate about the future of the people, as a developmental democrat, he is a proponent of due process and rule of law,” Bunu stated

Also, Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his congratulatory message, described Tinubu as a visionary leader and a rare mentor with exceptional abilities in various areas of human endeavour

Sanwo-Olu said Asiwaju Tinubu is “a major stabilizing factor for Nigeria’s current democratic dispensation”, adding that the former governor left with impeccable records in Lagos state after setting the right template for economic growth and political stability.