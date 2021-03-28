Anambra lawmaker joins governorship race, promises better life

From Isaac Ojo and Ifeoma Ejiofor Nnewi

The lawmaker representing Nnewi North local government area in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Nonso Okafor, on Saturday declared his interest to run for the November governorship election in Anambra state.

Hon Okafor’s declaration which took place at Anaedo Hall Nnewi attracted students from the secondary and tertiary institutions as well as prominent politicians.

The lawmaker said that his aspiration is to do more for Ndi Anambra and for them to have more stakes in the government.

The youthful politician recalled his outstanding contributions on the floor of Anambra State House of Assembly as well as his many landmark oversight functions.

“As a House member in Anambra State with membership of nine sensitive committees, I have gone round the twenty one local government areas of our state and so many communities during our oversight functions and I see the faces of our people who need better life, poor kids who need quality and affordable education, youths who need meaningful jobs, parents who need living wages to pay bills, locals and farmers who need good road and modern input to thrive, as well as neighbourhoods that need to be lifted out of poverty, ravaged people who need modern health facilities for their wellbeing and many more.”Hon Okafor pointed out.

Hon Okafor who rolled out his manifesto during the declaration, said that he enjoys a very cordial relationship with the first family in the state.