Dissolution of Heartland FC board: Imo commissioner of sports goofed – Iwuanyanwu

EVEREST EZIHE writes that following the recent rift between the Board / Management of Heartland Football Club and the State Ministry of Youth, Sports and Social Development occasioned by power tussle, Chief Eddy Iwuanyanwu has alleged that Hon Dan Ogu as the Ministry’s Commissioner goofed by over stepping his administrative power boundary and presenting falsehood against Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Chief Iwuanyanwu who is the President of Concerned Patriots of Imo State Sports Development disclosed this on Wednesday at Dan Anyiam Stadium while addressing Journalists with some executives of his Organization’s on their opinion and efforts to resolve the ripples between Heartland FC Board/Management and the State Ministry of Sports.

He also accused the Commissioner of allegedly being used by outside forces due to selfish interest just to destroy the Football Club insisting that there investigations unravaled that never a time the Governor has pronounced nor directed for the dissolution of the Board and Management of the club.

The President appealed to the Governor and members of the the State EXCO on the need to call the Commissioner to order to avert further embrassement of the State Government by dishing out tissues of lies.

Chief Iwuanyanwu passionately advised against using the state darlyn club to play undue politics, noting that it is detrimental to Shared Prosperity administrative mantra towards the growth and development of Sports in the state.

He pointed out that since the imbroglio, many sports enthusiasts in the state are not happy and that sports activities have been strangulated informing that Barr Charles Ezekwem led Board since their inception have restored sanity, discipline and progress in the club.

He further argued that it’s naturally unfair to discredit the Guinea fowl that lays the golden egg lamenting that Barr. Ezekwem brought fortune and restored professionalism in the club.

The Sports enthusiast passionately advised the Governor on the need to checkmate some of his aides that uses his name to undermine others alleging that they are out to discredit his purposeful and visionary goverance .

He also cautioned against envy, pettiness and jealousness among the political appointees saying that the opposition camps are instigating that to create disunity and problems to the Governor and her administration.

The President further reassured of their commitments in restoring harmonious relationship between the Board and the Ministry informing that his Organization has advanced plans to meet with the Governor and some principal stakeholders of the administration so as to tell them the truth and need for unity of purpose in Sports Ministry.

Reacting, Hon Dan Chike Ogu denied ever being instrumental to the dissolution of Heartland Football Club Board and Management, noting that he wrote them a letter of hand over a week ago based on directive from the State Government.

Ogu bluntly refused to say who directed him but saying it’s only the Governor that has the right to revert the status quo.