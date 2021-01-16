PGA to move Mexico Championship to Florida due to COVID-19

Due to logistical challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship will not be played in Mexico this year, the PGA Tour announced on Friday.

In a memo released to players on its website, the PGA said this year’s event will be conducted from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28 at The Concession Golf Club in the Bradenton-Sarasota area in south-west Florida.

There will however be no change to the tournament’s eligibility requirements.

The World Golf Championships consists of four tournaments, including the Dell Technology Match Play held in Austin, Texas.

The others are the Fed Ex Saint Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee, the HSBC Champions in the Chinese city of Shanghai and the Mexico Championship in Naucalpan, Mexico.

The tournament will now kick off a four-week Florida Swing that also features the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, THE PLAYERS Championship and The Honda Classic.

“The PGA TOUR is grateful for its continued partnership with Grupo Salinas as we navigate the unique challenges created by the pandemic,” said Ty Votaw, PGA Tour Executive Vice President, International.

“While we work towards returning to Mexico in 2022, we are appreciative of the collective effort to bring this event to a worthy venue in The Concession Golf Club, which is renowned as one of the top courses in the state of Florida,” Votaw added.