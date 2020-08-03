SEC Capital Market Institute set to expand operations

The Nigerian Capital Market Institute (NCMI) is poised to enhance the market development role of the Securities and Exchange Commission by providing excellent capital market education to stakeholders in a bid to deepen the Nigerian Capital Market as well as boost investments in the capital market.

This was stated by Managing Director of the Institute, Mr. Ismaila Ville while speaking with journalists after the successful accreditation of the Institute in Abuja.

A statement by the Commission on Sunday said NCMI is its educational and training arm.

Mr. Ismaila Ville, who said the accreditation will be beneficial to the Institute and to the capital market community at large, also stated that the Institute had previously been identified by Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) to be an accredited training provider that will provide global certification to capital market operators within Nigeria.

He said the vision of the SEC management is for the NCMI to become a world-class training institute and the first amongst its peers adding that I t is in furtherance of this vision that the Commission entered into the partnership with the CISI (UK) to ensure professionalism in the market.

“As you all know, the SEC has a dual mandate to regulate and develop the Nigerian capital market. In furtherance of its developmental mandate, the Nigerian Capital Market Institute (NCMI) was established in 2004 to promote human capacity development and bridge the knowledge gap in the financial services sector with particular reference to the capital markets,” she stated.

The NCMI Boss expressed excitement at the accreditation which is happening after 16 years of the existence of the institute and hoped the NCMI will continue to be a catalyst for capital market growth in Africa.

“As you may be aware the NCMI has been in operation since 2004. So it is a great achievement for us today to be accredited as an Institute.

“some of the benefits of this accreditation are: It now allows a smooth relation with other institutions who offer certification programs, it allows the Institute to run certification programs and continuous professional education/ units, there can be membership of the institute and It grants the Institute more credibility that engenders more public/ capital market confidence” he stated.