Business

ECCIMA projects positive economic growth despite Covid-19


From Maurice Okafor, Enugu


The Enugu State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) has said that amidst the prevailing second wave of COVID-19  and after effects of #Endsars protests, there is the pertinent need to continue growing the nation’s economy, as essential fulcrum of national survival.

The President of ECCIMA, Sir Emeka Nwandu, said so while briefing newsmen in Enugu on the programme for the 32nd Enugu International Trade Fair, scheduled to hold from Friday, March 19 to Monday,March 29, at the trade fair complex beside Golf Estate, Enugu.


The theme of 2023 Enugu International trade fair is “Promoting New Technologies, Business Ideas and Strategies for Rapid Economic growth and Developent In Nigeria”.


He disclosed that the chamber had made every arrangement to ensure that all safety rules geared towards prevention and spread of COVID 19 among the stakeholders and other participants to the fair are enforced on the people.


His words: “The planning for the successful hosting of the 32nd edition of the Enugu International Trade fair began in the third quarter of 2020 amidst the unfortunate economuc challenges occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, #EndSARS protests, etc.


“It is therefore with satisfaction that I let you know that the chamber is making appreciable progress to ensure that the fair is successfully  held to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.
“Let me emphasis here that even though we are still battling with some of the aforementioned ugly situations such as the second wave of the COVID-19.


“We still need to be positive about our economic affairs because the economy remains the fulcrum of our survival,growth and development”.


He revealed that more than 100 corporate organizations have indicated interest to participate in the fair.


He said the management of ECCIMA was doing best to the task of uplifting infrastructure at the permanent site of the complex while waiting for the federal government’s intervention.

