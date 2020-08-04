25 C
Politics

Edo Polls: NRM not in any alliance – Pub. Sec

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) has rejected news reports that it has gone into alliance with 35 political parties to support a particular candidate in the September 19 Edo State Gubernatorial election.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Chinedu Obi, in a press release said it became necessary to clear the air on the falsehood as their are only 18 registered political parties in Nigeria.

Obi said the party would not have gone into alliance with deregistered political parties.

He urged NRM supporters to disregard the rumour.

According to him, “The NRM
therefore call on our supporters to disregard the rumour.

“The NRM is pursuing its campaign with singleness of purpose, but may be open to some kind of alliance in which it will be the principal party in the election, unless circumstances dictate
otherwise,” he stated.

