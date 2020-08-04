20.3 C
Education

Rivers' students fully prepared for WASSCE, says Commissioner

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, has declared that sudents in the state have been equipped and are fully prepared for the forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Prof. Ebeku stated this on Monday, while monitoring preparation of schools in line with the Covid-19 protocols ahead of resumption of schools in the state.

The Education Commissioner said the state had earlier commenced preparatory classes for exit students via E-learning, hence students are prepared for the examination.

He said: “In this state we started early on to ensure that our students are kept in good form and so if the WASSCE comes today, I am sure that our students will be more than able to perform because we have chosen to do the needful to ensure that they are not lousy and idle at home.

“They have been engaged meaningfully through the Television and Radio programmes the Ministry have been anchoring since March, by the directive of the State Governor, Nyesom Wike.”

On the resumption of schools, Prof. Ebeku clarified that while the state was yet to announce a date for reopening, the ministry has commenced preparations for reopening.

He said: “Well, the approach of the Rivers state government is this way, we thought we should prepare the environment before inviting the students to come to the premises. We do not think it is reasonable for the students to just resume and enter filthy environment with all the associated risks”.

Speaking further, the Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness of schools visited.

He said: “As you can see, I am on routine monitoring of the exercise of cleaning up of the school premise, so far so good, you can see that we have started to tidy up the environment and I have inspected the halls that are being prepared for the WAEC exams candidates, and I can tell you loud and clear that all is looking well and good”.

During the routine monitoring exercise, the Education Commissioner visited Government Girls Secondary School, Rumueme, Government Secondary Girls School, Rumuokwuta, Community Secondary School, Rumuepirikom, Hallel College and Brookstone Secondary School.

