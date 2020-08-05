NYCN honours Ozekhome as Garkuwan Mattassan Arewa

By Hassan Zaggi

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN ), has presented to the Constitutional Lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the award of Garkuwan Mattassan Arewa (the shield of Northern Youth ) and Paragon of Judicial Transformation.

The group, during the presentation, profusely eulogised Chief Ozekhome for “consistently and courageously speaking truth to power, interrogating authority, defending human rights of Nigerians and standing up for democracy, rule of law, transparency and due process in governance”.

The group led by its president, Dr. Isa Abubakar, commended Ozekhome for being the voice of the voiceless and for “fearlessly filling in the big shoes of his late mentor, Chief Gani Fawehinmi(SAN)”.

The group comprising of six men and teo ladies, was led by its president, Dr. Abubakar, who presented the plaque and medal, symbolising Chief Ozekhome’s induction into the Arewa Youth Council Hall of Fame, to the senior lawyer at his Maitama, Abuja office.

Other members of the group included the Vice-President, Engr. Labaran Abubakar, Abdulmalik Alfa, Esq (Legal Adviser), Hajia Zainab Abubakar (Director, Gender Affairs), Hajia Salmat Ibrahim (Financial Secretary ), Hon. Yahaya Garuba ( North-West Co-ordinator), Hon. Haruna Gwanem (Director, Programmes), and Hon. Yahuza Yusuf (Co-ordinator, North Central).