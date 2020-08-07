22.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

China turns waste tires from “black pollution” to…

“Dont rest your oars despite the Covid-19 pandemic”…

Coronavirus: CACOVID flags-off N23bn food palliatives distribution for…

EDO ELECTION: There will be Bloodbath -Primate Ayodele…

NDDC probe: Stop shielding defaulting members , PDP…

PDP condemns police takeover of Edo Assembly

Kaigama urges Tiv, Jukun to sheath their sword

Lawyer accuses ‘Magu Boys’ of demanding N75mn bribery

2023: It’s President of Igbo extraction or Biafra…

Foreign Affairs Ministry debunks alleged frustrating evacuation process…

Politics

Electoral violence: We are ready to wield the big stick on erring political parties, candidates, INEC warns

By Ezeocha Nzeh

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned all the political parties and their candidates involved in the September 19 and October 10 governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States respectively to ensure that they play to the rules or risk invoking the it’s powers to punish erring parties and their candidates

INEC in a statement issued by its National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, after its meeting Thursday in Abuja regretted the pace of renewed electoral violence in Edo state ahead of the September polls

The Commission observed with deep concern the escalating levels of violent actions and incendiary statements by political parties, candidates and their supporters in the run up to the Edo and Ondo Governorship Elections.

“These actions include destruction of opponents’ campaign materials such billboards, violent campaigns and use of offensive language. It is important for political parties, candidates and their supporters to keep in mind that there are extant laws and regulations that they must adhere to during campaigns. The Commission will not shirk its responsibility to enforce the rules of the game.

“Consequently, parties and candidates must on no account underestimate the resolve of the Commission to enforce the rules and regulations and apply appropriate sanctions against those who choose to break them. The Commission remains determined to conduct peaceful elections in the two States and in the outstanding National and State Assembly bye-elections.

“Political Parties must realize that Edo and Ondo Governorship elections are taking place at a time of a global pandemic and the Commission is working assiduously to observe and comply with all health and safety protocols issued by the Commission and health authorities. With the pandemic taking its toll on the citizenry, the people of Edo and Ondo States must be saved from the added burden of violent and raucous elections. Political Parties must remember that Edo and Ondo Governorship Elections have strict constitutional and statutory timelines and threats of violence or actual violence can disrupt those timelines and create a constitutional crisis.”

INEC expressed it’s readiness to continue to engage stakeholders in the two States on the need for free, fair, safe and peaceful elections, adding that it has committed enormous public resources in preparing for the elections, and will view gravely any disruptive actions by political actors.
1
“Going forward, the Commission will work with and collaborate with the security agencies to contain all incidents or threats of violence before and during the elections. Regulatory agencies with roles in the elections, especially those dealing with insecurity, hate speech and abuse of mass media, must step up their activities and ensure that all those that break the law are held to account.

“The Commission wishes to reassure the people of Edo and Ondo States of its determination to conduct credible and safe elections in the two states. The Commission shall not hesitate to discontinue the process should the actions of political actors lead to cogent and verifiable threat and/or breakdown of law and order before or during the elections.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Evacuate Nigerians from China, AAC urges FG

Editor

$311m Abacha loot: PDP raises the alarm over plans to re-loot fund

Editor

Anambra 2021: APC will sack Obiano’s analogue administration – Onunkwo

Editor

Guber aspirant tasks mothers on Godliness at home

Editor

APC governors mourn former National Vice Chairman, Abdulkadir

Editor

June 12: Those who mocked democracy struggle are now beneficiaries – YPP

Editor

Oshiomhole’s sack ends godfatherism in APC – PGF boss, Lukman

Editor

NDDC fraud: APC has soaked itself with corruption – PDP

Editor

Anambra 2021: We will aggressively market our candidate to win – Moghalu

Editor

Alleged Thugs Sponsorship: Okunbor Debunks Reports, Says Obaseki Desperate And Confused

Editor

Don’t resort to violence, Amaechi warns supporters

Editor

Edo APC crisis: Gov. Obaseki accuses Oshiomhole of fueling NDDC crisis

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More