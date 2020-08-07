ActionAid: Gov Sule,UN ,others, launches SAP Document in Nasarawa

From Francis Nansak, Lafia

After series of meetings with relevant stakeholders on the domestication and implementation of an Action Aid Plan in Nasarawa state, Governor, Abdullahi Sule,joined by the United Nation Country, representative Ms Comfort Lamprey and the Country Director ActionAid, Nigeria Mrs Ene Obi have launched the State Action Plan(SAP)

Governor ,Engineer Abdullahi used the launched of the SAP and condemned the rampant cases of rape in the state,promising to deal decisively with anyone caught in the dastard act.

He stated this at the Launch of Nasarawa State Action Plan ( SAP) on the domestication of the United Nation’s Security Council Resolution (1325) on women peace and security, on Thursday at the Alhaji Aliyu Akwe Doma Banquet Hall , Lafia.

The governor recalled the recent defilement of a 3- month old baby in Adogi village of Lafia Local Government Area in the state, stressed that government is doing everything possible to ensure that perpetuators of rape in state are brought to book.

According to him, the domestication of SAP in the state,women and girls will be

protected against all forms of sexual and gender based violence committed against them.

“It is imperative to state that the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 of 31st October, 2000, recognised the impact of armed conflict on Women and Girls in the society.

This Resolution increased the participation of Women and incorporates gender perspectives in all the UN peace and security efforts.

“It also accords women the rights and necessary support to participate in peace resolutions, as well as to protect them against war and sexual violence.

“Today’s occasion is, therefore, significant considering our commitment towards the inclusion of women in the security architecture of the state to ensure the entrenchment of peace and harmonious co-existence amongst the diverse ethnic nationalities in the State” He pointed.

Governor Sule added that the state government was among the eleven states across the country that have domesticated the the Action Plan, and commended the efforts of all who contributed to the development of the document, even as he assured of government support to its implementation.

In a goodwill message,the United Nation’s country representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS Ms Comfort Lamprey,represented by Ms Olubukola Ademola,program analyst,women peace and security, UN women,expressed profound gratitude with the government of Nasarawa state.

Ms Comfort said on August 27th 2013 ,Nigeria launched her first National Action Plan(NAP) on the implementation of the united nations security council resolution(UNSC) 1325.

She noted that this came 13 years after the UNSC passed the landmark resolution which was the first comprehensive framework on women peace and security which affirmed that peace and security efforts are more sustainable when women are equal partners in the prevention of violent conflict,delivery of relief and recovery efforts and in the forging of lasting peace.

Also, the Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) Mrs Ene Obi noted that women were the most vulnerable group in conflict situations, thus the need to include them in peace building processes.

Mrs Obi further stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has further put women and girls in more danger, resulting to increase gender-based violence across the country.

“Women have been abused and exposed to violence in the communities and even in their homes.

“We are sensitising and building the capacity of women and girls from many communities to understand and demand for their basic rights through the women to ensure that every woman in state is liberated from the influence and effect of violent extremism and increase sustainable development, ” she said.

Earlier , the Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development , Hajiya Halima Jabiru appreciated the governor for his concern for the welfare of women in the state.

She called for more involvement and participation of women in government for the promotion of peace and security in the state.