NCDs in HIV patients: Firm sponsors research, donates over N25m worth lab instruments, reagents to Kubwa hospital

By Hassan Zaggi

In an effort to identify the prevalence, burden, risk factors and incidence of Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) among people living with HIV in Nigeria, ISN Medical, has donated laboratory instruments and reagents worth N25 million for a study to Kubwa General Hospital in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

ISN Medical, the sponsor of the study, is one of the leading supplier of Medical diagnostic products and services in Nigeria.

The research study will be coordinated by the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN).

Speaking while making the donation, the Acting Regional Sales Manager for ISN, Vitalis Echebiri, disclosed that his company does not have any financial motive attached to the donation, rather, the aim is to strengthen indigenous research efforts through the provision of local funding for the development of medical content.

According to him, ISN believes that Nigerians will benefit from the innovative scientific findings that this study will inform.

The study, he disclosed, is a cohort research in which 200 people living with HIV will be registered, alongside another 200 people who test negative for HIV.

They will be registered and tested periodically for non-communicable diseases over a period of two years.

Starting with Kubwa Hospital as the first site, the research will expand to other sites including University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Nyanya General Hospital, Asokoro District Hospital and Police Clinic.

On his part, the Executive Director of the International Research Centre of Excellence (IRCE), an arm of IHVN, conducting the study, Prof. Alash’le Abimiku, said: “The aim is to characterize the burden, prevalence and incidence of non-communicable diseases in people living with HIV.”

Represented by the Coordinator of IRCE and co-investigator on the research project, Dr. Elima Jedy-Agba, Prof. Abimiku further said: “People living with HIV are living longer, getting to that age when they develop non-communicable diseases.”

Speaking, the Medical Director of Kubwa General Hospital, Dr Lasisi Muideen, explained that the research is a multi-centered study happening in many of facilities in which Kubwa happens to be one of them.

While saying that he is glad to be part of the research, the Medical Director explained that: “Kubwa is in the heart of the city and its services straddle adjacent states – Kogi, Niger, Kaduna, Nasarawa. It is affordable to many classes of people.

“The study will consider four groups of non-communicable diseases – cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, cancer (cervical and prostate cancer) and chronic obstructive pulmonary airway diseases.

“The research will provide data that can help in more pro-active and effective management of these non-communicable diseases.

“This research is very important. Since we started comprehensive HIV services here, we have recruited 2,500 patients, majority of them are adult males and females. “Due to the effectiveness of HIV treatment, many of them have survived and have now entered the adult age of life where diabetes, hypertension and cardiac diseases are very prevalent. You see them being on HIV treatment and at the same time they develop these other diseases.”

Some of the instruments donated included Cobas c111 and AVL, with capacity to run over 40 tests including electrolytes, renal function, liver function, lipid profile, blood glucose, proteins and critical care.

The Mindray BC5150 (a fully automated hematology analyser), Merck Lab Water unit and BD Consumables were also donated.

All the equipment will be stationed at Kubwa General Hospital and will become property of the hospital once the research is completed.

Findings indicated that this is the first time an indigenous company is sponsoring research study coordinated by the institute of Human Virology Nigeria.