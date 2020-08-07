22.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

China turns waste tires from “black pollution” to…

“Dont rest your oars despite the Covid-19 pandemic”…

Coronavirus: CACOVID flags-off N23bn food palliatives distribution for…

EDO ELECTION: There will be Bloodbath -Primate Ayodele…

NDDC probe: Stop shielding defaulting members , PDP…

PDP condemns police takeover of Edo Assembly

Kaigama urges Tiv, Jukun to sheath their sword

Lawyer accuses ‘Magu Boys’ of demanding N75mn bribery

2023: It’s President of Igbo extraction or Biafra…

Foreign Affairs Ministry debunks alleged frustrating evacuation process…

News

Minister visits ECOWAS headquarters over fire outbreak

By John Okeke

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubair Dada with the ECOWAS Commission President, Jean Claude Kassi-Brou, at the headquarters of the Commission in Abuja, Photo: Hamza Alkali (Radio Nigeria).

The Minister of State Foreign Affairs Ambassador Zubairu Dada has visited the ECOWAS Headquarters in Abuja to sympathize with the regional body over the fire outbreak that occurred on Wednesday 05, in the five-storey building of the Commission.

Received by the ECOWAS Commission President, Jean Claude Kassi-Brou, Ambassador Dada was taken around the areas affected by the fire.

The Minister expressed concern over the incident and called for an investigation to ascertain the cause of the outbreak and ways to avoid future occurrence.

He commended the efforts of firefighters whose intervention minimized the damages caused by the fire outbreak.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr Jean-Claude Kassi-Brou who said the cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be ascertained, however, promised that a team of experts would carry out an investigation to know the actual cause of the incident.

He added that the outbreak only affected the second floor of the building and has not in any way slow down the activities of the Commission.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Court grants bail to two Chinese accused of offering N100m bribe to EFCC staff

Editor

Covid-19: Plateau govt distributes palliatives to vulnerable citizens

Editor

Boko Haram/ISWAP: Army Intensify Operations, Record More Victory

Editor

350.org urges JP Morgan, others to take more actions against climate change

Editor

Adhere to covid-19 advice protocols, Aso Rock medical consultant urges

Editor

Group Lauds Ganduje’s Achievements, Says Gov A True Democrat

Editor

Social Distancing: Monarch orders arrest of village head for violation

Editor

PDP Congress: ‘PDP brought democracy to Nigeria, most play by the rules’

Editor

COVID-19: Gov Wike berates security agencies over lapses on borders closure

Editor

Give birth to only children you can cater for- Sanusi cautions Muslims

Editor

COVID-19: Plateau to begin lockdown, Thursday 6am

Editor

COVID-19: Senate demands closure of Inter-airports, suspend visa-on-arrival policy by FG

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More