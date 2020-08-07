Minister visits ECOWAS headquarters over fire outbreak

By John Okeke

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubair Dada with the ECOWAS Commission President, Jean Claude Kassi-Brou, at the headquarters of the Commission in Abuja, Photo: Hamza Alkali (Radio Nigeria).

The Minister of State Foreign Affairs Ambassador Zubairu Dada has visited the ECOWAS Headquarters in Abuja to sympathize with the regional body over the fire outbreak that occurred on Wednesday 05, in the five-storey building of the Commission.

Received by the ECOWAS Commission President, Jean Claude Kassi-Brou, Ambassador Dada was taken around the areas affected by the fire.

The Minister expressed concern over the incident and called for an investigation to ascertain the cause of the outbreak and ways to avoid future occurrence.

He commended the efforts of firefighters whose intervention minimized the damages caused by the fire outbreak.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr Jean-Claude Kassi-Brou who said the cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be ascertained, however, promised that a team of experts would carry out an investigation to know the actual cause of the incident.

He added that the outbreak only affected the second floor of the building and has not in any way slow down the activities of the Commission.