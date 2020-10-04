Adamawa Varsity ready for resumption- VC

From Austin Ajayi, Yola

The Vice Chancellor of Adamawa State University (ADSU), Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, says everything is in place to ensure academic activities in the school commence in line with Covid-19 protocols.

The VC said the University had long before the state government announced the date for reopening of schools, set in motion Covid-19 preventing measures not only in the school environment but also in the host community.

Professor Farauta, who stated this in a chat with The AUTHORITY in Yola, said though the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is on strike, the non academic staff are on ground to ensure everything goes well ahead of resumption.

“We have long set up a Covi-19 Containment Committee in the school, they are working with the host community and the state Covid-19 Containment Committee to ensure that whenever a date is set we will not be running from pillar to post.

“All the protocols will be observed, there is an enlightenment campaign going on now within and outside the school environment .

“I can assure the state, whenever the strike is called off and it falls on the date of 12th October, 2020, there will be no problem at all.

“We have enough structures to take care of social distancing, our new site has enough facilities that can accommodate all,” she said.

According to the VC, the Covid-19 Containment Committee has also provided face masks for residents of the host community, particularly those close to the school and all those who have one business or the other with the school.

The VC said the University will be welcoming its first set of law students.

“I am glad to tell you that next academic session, the first set of Law students will be admitted just as we have plans to have more faculties to be accredited by the NUC,” the VC said.