22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

21 states yet to domesticate VAPP Act By…

CSO accuses NBET boss, board of plans to…

Glo’s new tariff plan, Berekete, offers more voice,…

We will probe closure of CSOs, NGOs offices…

Allimce of “missionary parties” won’t stop Akeredolu, says…

Pirates/militants surrender 5 kidnapped foreign expatriates to Nigerian…

Ondo guber: Akeredolu will win with 58 percent…

Ex-APGA presidential candidate seeks peaceful conduct of Ondo’s…

Senate mourns Late Sen.Rose Oko

More Stylish Than Ever! Itel Debuts its Latest…

Education

Adamawa Varsity ready for resumption- VC

From Austin Ajayi, Yola

The Vice Chancellor of Adamawa State University (ADSU), Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, says everything is in place to ensure academic activities in the school commence in line with Covid-19 protocols.

The VC said the University had long before the state government announced the date for reopening of schools, set in motion Covid-19 preventing measures not only in the school environment but also in the host community.

Professor Farauta, who stated this in a chat with The AUTHORITY in Yola, said though the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is on strike, the non academic staff are on ground to ensure everything goes well ahead of resumption.

“We have long set up a Covi-19 Containment Committee in the school, they are working with the host community and the state Covid-19 Containment Committee to ensure that whenever a date is set we will not be running from pillar to post.

“All the protocols will be observed, there is an enlightenment campaign going on now within and outside the school environment .

“I can assure the state, whenever the strike is called off and it falls on the date of 12th October, 2020, there will be no problem at all.

“We have enough structures to take care of social distancing, our new site has enough facilities that can accommodate all,” she said.

According to the VC, the Covid-19 Containment Committee has also provided face masks for residents of the host community, particularly those close to the school and all those who have one business or the other with the school.

The VC said the University will be welcoming its first set of law students.

“I am glad to tell you that next academic session, the first set of Law students will be admitted just as we have plans to have more faculties to be accredited by the NUC,” the VC said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Adamawa Poly inaugurates Covid-19 containment committee

Editor

Lagos: Primary 6 pupils to skip final exam

Editor

UniAbuja students get N200, 000 bail for ‘forging’ NECO certificates

Editor

FG rolls out car, housing loans for teachers, raises retirement age to 65yrs

Editor

Echono sets for inauguration as Nigerian Institute of Architects’ president

Editor

Nasarawa Assembly lauds Gov Sule on schools’ construction

Editor

NUC splits Mass Comm., 3 other degree programmes

Editor

Ganduje supports Kawu Sumaila’s proposed Al-Istiqamah Varsity

Editor

E-learning: NMC seeks special funding for tertiary institutions

Editor

Research to solution: How ACE is changing lives in Africa

Editor

Schools to enlighten Nigerians on danger of open defecation- Perm Sec

Editor

It’s useless to have jobless first class graduates- KWASU VC

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More