FG warns schools against violation of Covid-19 protocols

By Felix Khanoba

The Federal Government has called on schools in the country to ensure strict adherence of Covid-19 preventive measures or risks being closed down.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who gave the warning while briefing newsmen in Abuja ahead of the 12 October 2020 reopening of schools, said any school owner that does not comply with the guidelines and an outbreak occurs would face consequences.

He said the Federal Government approved the full reopening of schools at all levels nationwide from 12th October 2020, after consultation with relevant stakeholders.

The government had ordered the closure of schools nationwide in March 2020 following the outbreak COVID-19 pandemic.

He called on the schools to“be vigilant, strict and rigid in the implementation of Covid-19 protocols for the safety of our children and ourselves as we reopen schools. Nothing should be taken for granted.”

He particularly directed that all the 104 Unity Colleges be reopened on the 12th of October, 2020.

Adamu further noted that states and private school owners would work out the modalities for the opening of schools under their purview.

The minister urged school owners to put in place safe distancing procedures as well as develop and display at schools, simple context-specific reference protocols on day to day actions to be operated in each school.

He also called on the school owners to conduct a risk assessment with a view to understanding the gaps in the system that can increase the risk of transmission and make recommendations for addressing the gaps.