22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

21 states yet to domesticate VAPP Act By…

CSO accuses NBET boss, board of plans to…

Glo’s new tariff plan, Berekete, offers more voice,…

We will probe closure of CSOs, NGOs offices…

Allimce of “missionary parties” won’t stop Akeredolu, says…

Pirates/militants surrender 5 kidnapped foreign expatriates to Nigerian…

Ondo guber: Akeredolu will win with 58 percent…

Ex-APGA presidential candidate seeks peaceful conduct of Ondo’s…

Senate mourns Late Sen.Rose Oko

More Stylish Than Ever! Itel Debuts its Latest…

Education

FG warns schools against violation of Covid-19 protocols

By Felix Khanoba

The Federal Government has called on schools in the country to ensure strict adherence of Covid-19 preventive measures or risks being closed down.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who gave the warning while briefing newsmen in Abuja ahead of the 12 October 2020 reopening of schools, said any school owner that does not comply with the guidelines and an outbreak occurs would face consequences.

He said the Federal Government approved the full reopening of schools at all levels nationwide from 12th October 2020, after consultation with relevant stakeholders.

The government had ordered the closure of schools nationwide in March 2020 following the outbreak COVID-19 pandemic.

He called on the schools to“be vigilant, strict and rigid in the implementation of Covid-19 protocols for the safety of our children and ourselves as we reopen schools. Nothing should be taken for granted.”

He particularly directed that all the 104 Unity Colleges be reopened on the 12th of October, 2020.

Adamu further noted that states and private school owners would work out the modalities for the opening of schools under their purview.

The minister urged school owners to put in place safe distancing procedures as well as develop and display at schools, simple context-specific reference protocols on day to day actions to be operated in each school.

He also called on the school owners to conduct a risk assessment with a view to understanding the gaps in the system that can increase the risk of transmission and make recommendations for addressing the gaps.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Rape epidemic: CAN harps on sexuality education

Editor

FG to subject panel’s report on UNILAG’s crisis to scrutiny

Editor

TETFund to sanction varsities, others over poor contract’s execution

Editor

FG rolls out car, housing loans for teachers, raises retirement age to 65yrs

Editor

Abia College of Education provost denies 2023 governorship ambition

Editor

LASU VC felicitates with Okebukola over AdasiScience Award

Editor

ASUU donates twin lecture halls worth N63.2m to UniJos

Editor

Public Lecture: Experts raise alarm over ‘impending’ food crisis

Editor

JAMB ends N100m subvention to own offices

Editor

Ganduje supports Kawu Sumaila’s proposed Al-Istiqamah Varsity

Editor

Ganduje Appoints outgoing BUK VC Chair Maitama Sule Varsity Governing Council

Editor

‘No going back on selection process for ABU new VC’

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More