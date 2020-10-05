Akaarka becomes Makurdi Soroptimist Charter president

Makurdi the Benue state capital gets the 21th Soroptimist International charter with Hetty Aondover Akaakar as the first President.

Soroptimist International African Federation charters the first Soroptimist club in Makurdi the Benue state capital on 10th October.

Soroptimist International is a worldwide volunteer service organization for women in business and the professions transforming the lives of women and girls.

With around 3000 Soroptimist clubs around the world, all working to educate, empower or enable opportunities for women in their local communities and beyond through action, advocacy and awareness-raising, Soroptimist International has been a category consultant with the united Nations for 68 years.

Working across the world in over 120 countries, Soroptimist clubs undertake a huge range of projects depending on local needs. The President of Soroptimist International Nigeria Association (SINA) is Madam Bose Milan- Jack.

The main focus of Soroptimist International is: To increase access to formal and non-formal learning opportunities.

To improve access to economic empowerment and sustainable opportunities for the employment of women.

To eliminate violence against women and girls and ensure women’s participation in conflict resolution.

To ensure women and girls have food security and access to the highest attainable standard of health care.

To address the specific needs of women and girls by improving environmental sustainability, and mitigating effects of climate change and disasters.

With a new Federation in Africa under the leadership of Madam President Connie Mutuhu of Zimbabwe, Africa is set to transform the lives of women and girls.