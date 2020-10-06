22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

21 states yet to domesticate VAPP Act By…

CSO accuses NBET boss, board of plans to…

Glo’s new tariff plan, Berekete, offers more voice,…

We will probe closure of CSOs, NGOs offices…

Allimce of “missionary parties” won’t stop Akeredolu, says…

Pirates/militants surrender 5 kidnapped foreign expatriates to Nigerian…

Ondo guber: Akeredolu will win with 58 percent…

Ex-APGA presidential candidate seeks peaceful conduct of Ondo’s…

Senate mourns Late Sen.Rose Oko

More Stylish Than Ever! Itel Debuts its Latest…

News

Anti-Banditry Offensive: Troops neutralize bandits, rescue several kidnap victims

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have arrested notorious bandits, rescued kidnapped victims and recovered rustled cows in the last few days within the North West theatre.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

AHMADU RUFAI SUSPECTED BANDIT LOGISTICS SUPPLIER ARRESTED BY TROOOS ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2020.
AHMADU RUFAI SUSPECTED BANDIT LOGISTICS SUPPLIER ARRESTED BY TROOOS ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2020.
Onyeuko said the troops had continued to record credible achievements in their quest to rid the North-West zone of banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other sundry criminalities.

He noted that on 25 September 2020, troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY responded to a distress call on activities of some cattle rustlers in Kurfi LGA of Katsina State. Troops’ timely intervention led to the smashing of the criminal syndicate with attendant casualty on the criminals while 43 cows, 6 goats and 8 sheep as well as 2 Dane guns were recovered from the fleeing rustlers. Recovered animals have been handed over to their rightful owners.

30 RUSTLED COWS RECOVERD AT KAURAN NAMODA IN ZAMFARA STATE ON 25 SEPTEMBER 2020

30 RUSTLED COWS RECOVERD AT KAURAN NAMODA IN ZAMFARA STATE ON 25 SEPTEMBER 2020
He said on the same day 25 Septemebr 2020, troops deployed in Kauran Namoda, Zamfara State acting on credible intelligence successfully intercepted a herd of suspected rustled cattle while the suspects fled into the bush abandoning the animals. A total of 30 cows were recovered and handed back to their owners while troops continue with aggressive day and night patrols of the general area to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

According to him, in another development, on 26 September 2020, troops deployed at Nahuta in Batsari LGA of Katsina State arrested one Umar Bello in possession of 2 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition during a stop and search operation.

The military spokesperson further disclosed that on 27 September 2020, troops on a snap road block arrested one Ahmadu Rufai suspected to be a bandits logistics supplier. Items recovered from him include one dagger, charms, one bag of groundnut mixed with okro and 4 bags of millet believe to be on transit to a bandits hideout.

YUSUF MAI UNGUWAR ASHAKA SUSPECTED DRUG PEDDLER ARRESTED AT UNGUWAR DOKA VILLAGE IN FASKARI LGA OF KATSINA STATE ON 29 SEPTEMBER 2020
YUSUF MAI UNGUWAR ASHAKA SUSPECTED DRUG PEDDLER ARRESTED AT UNGUWAR DOKA VILLAGE IN FASKARI LGA OF KATSINA STATE ON 29 SEPTEMBER 2020
Onyeuko further disclosed that the troops had on 28 September 2020, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Moriki rescued a kidnapped victim named Ismaha who reportedly escaped from unknown bandit’s camp due to intensity of troops operation in the area. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was kidnapped about 3 weeks ago while travelling from Sabon Pegi to Kucheri in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State.
UMAR BELLO ARRESTED IN POSSESSION OF SOME LIVE ROUNDS OF 7.62MM SPECIAL AMMUNITION AT NAHUTA VILLAGE IN BATSARI LGA OF KATSINA STATE ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2020.

UMAR BELLO ARRESTED IN POSSESSION OF SOME LIVE ROUNDS OF 7.62MM SPECIAL AMMUNITION AT NAHUTA VILLAGE IN BATSARI LGA OF KATSINA STATE ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2020.
Furthermore, same day on 28 September 2020, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Dan Ali rescued a female kidnap victim one Rasila (15 years) who was abducted in a farm at Tashar Biri village. Victim has been reunited with her family. In the same vein, on 29 September 2020, troops while on patrol arrested a suspected drug peddler one Yusufa Mai Unguwar Ahaska from Dorayi in Unguwar Doka village in Faskari LGA. Items recovered from suspect include substance suspected to be hard drugs. During preliminary investigation, suspect confessed to selling hard drugs to bandit leaders such as Leko and others. Also on 29 September 2020, in reaction to intelligent report on movement of stolen animals using trailers to unknown destination, troops swiftly established snap check point and intercepted 2 trucks loaded with 55 cows and 10 sheep. The arrested drivers and recovered animals have been handed over to appropriate security agencies for further actions.

According to him, on 1 October 2020, troops while on routine patrol along Faskari – Yankara road arrested a suspected bandit informant named Idris Yahaya spying on troop’s activities. Also, on same day troops deployed at Maigora arrested one suspected bandit collaborator called Buhari Adamu at Machika in Dandume LGA of Katsina State. During preliminary interrogation, suspect confessed to have once taken ransom fee to bandits in Madachi Forest. Suspects are in custody undergoing further interrogation.

The Army General further stated that on 2 October 2020, gallant troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY deployed at Sabon Layi rescued 4 kidnapped victims from Giruwa village of Dandume LGA of Katsina State following Artillery bombardments on suspected bandits’ location at Unguwan-Doka village which resulted in neutralizing 4 of the bandits while others escaped into the forest. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims have been in captivity for 12 days. All rescued victims have been re united with their families amidst cheers and praises.

IDRIS YAHAYA SUSPECTED BANDIT INFORMANT ARRESTED AT YANKARA IN FASKARI LGA OF KATSINA STATE ON 1 OCTOBER 2020

IDRIS YAHAYA SUSPECTED BANDIT INFORMANT ARRESTED AT YANKARA IN FASKARI LGA OF KATSINA STATE ON 1 OCTOBER 2020
Furthermore, on 3 October 2020, the vigilant troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY while conducting a Stop and Search operation arrested 3 suspected kidnappers in Musawa LGA, Katsina State. Items recovered from the suspects include one locally made gun, 3 mobile phones and one motorcycle.

He added that the resilient troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY are commended for the successes so far achieved and their commitment.

SOME OF THE RECOVERED RUSTLED CATTLE AT KURFI LGA OF KATSINA STATE ON 25 SEPTEMBER 2020.
SOME OF THE RECOVERED RUSTLED CATTLE AT KURFI LGA OF KATSINA STATE ON 25 SEPTEMBER 2020.
They are further urged not to rest on their oars. While the people of the North-West are once more assured of troops commitment to the safety of lives and property within the zone.

They are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with information that will assist them in the operation.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NAGAFF Chairman distributes relief materials to Port workers, call for waiver on demurrage

Editor

NDDC: N/Delta agitators back NASS over 40bn probe

Editor

Another Litmus Test For Emir Sanusi As Ganduje Orders For Re-posting Of Kano Kingmakers

Editor

Buhari denies revoking 150 memos approved by late Kyari

Editor

USSD Services: Nigerian Commercial banks owe telecoms over N17bn, says Danbatta

Editor

C/River Commissioner donates food items, cash to kids

Editor

Military rescue 15 hostages, intercept oil thieves in Niger-Delta

Editor

Guinea Bissau President presents Madagascan Covid-19 ‘drug’ to Buhari

Editor

Ebonyi CP launches Joint Taskforce to mop-up illegal firearms

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Nasarawa: Disengaged workers of NIPDC demand N271m entitlement

Editor

Kogi Assembly loses deputy majority leader

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More