22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

21 states yet to domesticate VAPP Act By…

CSO accuses NBET boss, board of plans to…

Glo’s new tariff plan, Berekete, offers more voice,…

We will probe closure of CSOs, NGOs offices…

Allimce of “missionary parties” won’t stop Akeredolu, says…

Pirates/militants surrender 5 kidnapped foreign expatriates to Nigerian…

Ondo guber: Akeredolu will win with 58 percent…

Ex-APGA presidential candidate seeks peaceful conduct of Ondo’s…

Senate mourns Late Sen.Rose Oko

More Stylish Than Ever! Itel Debuts its Latest…

Cover

BUK SSANU, NASU Join Nationwide Strike

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The joint Committee of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), on Monday resolved to embark on a 14-day nationwide warning strike as directed by their national leadership.

The AUTHORITY reports that the two unions embarked on the strike with a view to complying the directive of the national joint action committee of SSANU and NASU, which had last week directed all University branches to comply.

Speaking on the industrial action, Chairman of SSANU in BUK, Dr. Haruna Aliyu, said, “it was imperative to embark on the strike action because of the government’s attitude in handling the Integrated Personal Payroll Information System (IPPIS) which has subjected our members to an untold hardship for many months.”

According to him, “the government had initially trapped the unions to join the payment system which it assured that all the peculiarities of the university would be captured. “But to our chagrin, the reverse is the case, as members have since February 2020 been witnessing irregularities and inconsistencies in their salaries. No one knows one’s exact salary. ”

He further stated that, “other issues that pushed the unions to embark on the strike include non-payment of arrears of earned allowances being owed NASU and SSANU members despite various memoranda of understanding; non-payment of arrears of national minimum wage to their members and non-payment of retirement benefits to retired members.”

He, however, urged all the unions to remain at home and respect the decisions reached on the strike action, noting that, “if after the expiration of the two weeks without any concrete step from the government, there would be no alternative than to embark on a full blown indefinite strike action that would ground Nigerian Universities.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NMA introduces doctorsa�� stamp to curb quackery

Editor

Coronavirus kills 44 in one church Raul Luis Lopez is No. 33 on a list that keeps growing

Editor

Shinkafi Petitions IGP, Service Chiefs, NSA, DG SSS Demand Immediate Arrest Of Yari

Editor

Anger as el-Rufai demolishes rival APC secretariat

Editor

BREAKING: Court suspends Oshiomhole as APC chairman

Editor

VAIDS: Adeosun raises alarm over fake tax officials

Editor

HERDSMEN ATTACK : Gov Ortom confirms 20 dead in Benue attack

Editor

Okowa mourns Abba Kyari, commiserates with Buhari

Editor

FG shortchanging S’East, S’South in disbursement of covid -19 stimulus package, IPOB alleges

Editor

Convoy of Abia gov's wife in fatal auto crash

Editor

Kogi, Nasarawa, Osun owe teachers 79 monthsa�� salaries

Editor

Alleged N400m fraud: Metuh's health condition forces judge to adjourn suit

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More