EU – UN, UNESCO enrol over 22,000 Ebonyi in adult education

From Angela Mbaocha, Abakaliki

European Union organizations Monday said they have enrolled over 22,000 Ebonyi women and girls, young men and boys into adult education.

They disclosed this through the Senior Programme Specialist and OIC UNESCO regional office Abuja, Mr Sow Mamadou who paid a courtesy visit to Ebonyi state government with other members of his team.

Sow noted that the programme is going on in about 102 communities in 3 local governments that are EU – UN spotlights focal areas, adding that the agency has sensitized people of the area on the need to end violence against women and girls among other harmful practices.

He said,” Over 22,000 women and girls,young men and boys (17,942 women and girls and 4,142 men and boys) have been enrolled in various adult literacy classes and life skill programmes in 102 communities in Abakaliki, Ezza, Onicha and Ohaozara Spotlight focus local government areas in the state.

“Over 102 communities in four li al government areas of Abakaliki Ezza, Onicha and Ohaozara have been fully sensitized on ending violence against women and girls and harmful practices. UNESCO, through its CSOs developed Family Life Health Education (FLHE) facilitators manual and reviewed adul6 literacy primers in the state to fast track literacy by radio programme.

“50,000 notebooks, 48,000 pen/pencils, 2000 pieces of facemasks, 500 bottles of hand sanitizer and 1000 pieces of reusable sanitary pads have been pro6 for the learners and to support government effort in protecting and curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the state. UNESCO in collaboration with Ebonyi state Agenct for Mass Literacy Educaction procured equipment such as Sewing machines, Motor Bikes and other learning materials for skill acquisition programme for women and girls in the state”.

Receiving the team at the Exco chambers Government House, Abakaliki, onbehalf of governor David Umahi, the state Deputy governor , Barr. kelechi Igwe, said that, “any other program that UNESCO will undertaken in Nigeria, Ebonyi state will keep its hand wide open to embrace it the same way with the country.

“What you have come to do today, your focal persons and development initiatives partnership in the state have done so much even ahead of what you are coming to do to. You have laid a Foundation that your program today is to solidify the program and we will endorse and approve of it.

As government, we have monitored your activities keenly and we are satisfied with the organizers. I will not fail to appreciate you for acknowledging our activities on human development and empowerment; it is a key and core value system of Ebonyi state government.