FG gives deadline for completion of Murtala Muhammed Bridge

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Government on Wednesday said the repairs work on Murtala Muhammed Bridge along Kotonkarfe-Lokoja road will be completed in the second quarter of 2022.

In a statement, despite the challenges caused by the corona virus and the rise the River Niger, there was no going back on the project.

Boade Akinola, Director of Press in the ministry, who signed the statement said, the Director of Highways and Bridges in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Engineer Emmanuel Adetunji Adeoye gave the assurance during assessment of the progress of work on the bridge.

Adeoye said,“ Before the rains came, around May and June they did a lot of under water works and at that time the public was not noticing.

“Because the water has come up now and they cannot really do much of the underwater works, that’s why they are doing the surface work that everyone is seeing but when we get towards November and December they will go on to continue the underwater works.”

Adeoye explained that although the contract was awarded on the 10th of March, 2020 but due to the Covid 19 pandemic, work commenced on the 11th of May, 2020 and the work is expected to be completed by 10th May, 2022.

He appealed to the public to show understanding and be patient as government was committed to the repair of the bridge.

The Director said, “My appeal to road users is they should be patient and know that government is committed to the repair of the bridge.”

He advised people to follow the instructions of the security personnel on ground so as to enjoy free flow of traffic.

The representative of the Contractor Engineer Ebenezer Princewill said the company; Hallekem Limited was prepared to deliver the contract within schedule as long as funds were provided.

On local content he said available local materials were being used while most of the workers were from within the area.

He said, “In this community we are training people on the project. We are also empowering the youths and have employed about thirty Nigerians for the job.”