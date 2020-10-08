Nigeria to boost foreign investment drive, says NIPC

By Felix Khanoba

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) says it will boost the implementation of policies that will attract more Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) to the country despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

NIPC’s Executive Secretary, Yewande Sadiku, said this when the new executives of the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) paid her a courtesy visit in her office on Tuesday in Abuja.

Sadiku said CICAN as a stakeholder has a key role to play in the process of ensuring the repositioning of the nation’s economy amid the adverse effect of the pandemic on the global economy.

She expressed the full readiness of the Commission to always project Nigeria and its enormous potentials as one of the largest market in Africa to prospective foreign investors, even has she promised to leverage on the existing cordial relationship with CICAN.

On the issue of training for the association, the NIPC boss said she will do all legitimately within her power to support in impacting as well as equipping the members with knowledge about the workings of the Commission.

Earlier, the Chairman, CICAN Abuja, Frederick Idehai, said the association is committed to ensure that Nigeria sprints out of the devastating effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

He said serious partnership with relevant stakeholders and implementation of well-thought out policies will ensure achievement of such a feat.

Idehai commended the management and staff of the Commission for the warm working relationship and synergy with the association.

The AUTHORITY reports that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, had on 1 September, 2020 inaugurated the CICAN Abuja new executives after the association’s election.