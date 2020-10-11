NOUN resumes activities today

Following the decision of the Federal Government to reopen schools, the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) says it will resume academic activities on Monday, October 12, 2020.

The University had suspended all academic activities on March 20, 2020 as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

A statement made available to The AUTHORITY in Abuja at the weekend by the NOUN’s director of media and publicity, Mr. Ibrahim Sheme, said the University’s Management has directed all members of staff to resume duty on Monday.

According to him, the Registrar of NOUN Mr. Felix I. Edoka, had advised all members of staff of the institution to strictly abide by all the stipulated Covid-19 safety protocols while at work, saying any breach would not be tolerated.

He added that the registrar informed all deans, directors and heads of units to ensure compliance with both the resumption and the safety measures.

The statement revealed that NOUN students were able to continue with their studies from home during the six-month lockdown as the University being an Open and Distance Learning (ODL) institution requires no classroom attendance.