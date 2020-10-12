25 C
Moghalu assures of more innovations in NIWA

The Managing Director of Nigeria Inland Waterways (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu has said that his focus is to reorganize and be more innovative at the agency.
He promised to make the waterways safer for business to flourish as well as boost investors and other stakeholders’ confidence in his pursuit of the mandate of the agency.

He spoke at the weekend when he treated his friends and management staff of NIWA to a dinner as part of the events to mark his one year in office.

While reeling out his achievements since his appointment, he revealed that the action is in keeping with his promise to regularly update stakeholders and Nigerians alike with the progress, policies and developments at the agency under his watch.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the confidence the reposed on him to turn the agency around.

Similarly, he applauded the staff of the agency for their support and commitment which led to the progress made at the agency. He equally expressed gratitude to everyone that contributed in one way or the other to the innovative work he is doing at the agency.

Speaking on behalf of the staff, the Acting General Manager, Human Resources praised the Managing Director for the innovations and diversification effort at the agency. He noted that although chief Moghalu is not a mariner, he got a grip of the operations at the agency sofast and so detailed that he swung into action immediately with amazing result.

The event featured a documentary of the managing director’s one year in office among others.

