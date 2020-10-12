25 C
Politics

Ondo guber: I’ve not made my position known – Ajayi

By Myke Uzendu

Candidate of the Zenith Labour Party and the deputy governor Hon Agboola Ajayi on the just concluded Ondo state governorship election has said that he is yet to make an official pronouncement on the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Ajayi in a statement by the Director General of his campaign Organisation, Dr Kola Ademujimi, on Sunday said that Ajayi would take “an official position on this election in the coming days.

The statement said “On behalf of Agboola/Gboye Campaign Organization and the Zenith Labour Party ( ZLP), I want to formally appreciate our leaders, members of our great party and particularly the good people of Ondo state for your support, cooperation and show of love towards our party through your votes for the Zenith Labour Party during the gubernatorial election held yesterday, Saturday 10th October, 2020.

”l wish to specially commend the resilience, doggedness and strong determination of the National Leader of our party, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, the Ondo State chairman of ZLP, Joseph Akinlaja, all members of the state Executive Committee, party leaders and the good people of this state in the face of naked intimidation, harassment, threat and blatant abuse of state powers by the ruling APC government before and during the election.

”Your overall performance was highly commendable and historical. May God reward your show of love and compassion towards this worthy political project – the AgboolaGboye gubernatorial contest.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

