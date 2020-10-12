25 C
Abuja
Rochas Foundation, Nigerian Youth Database Project to create 1million jobs

Determined to seek solution to the millions of Nigerian youths employment challenges, the Rochas Care, an arm of Rochas Foundation, said it has entered into partnership with Nigerian Youth Database Project and some government to cue into the present administration project to create 1 million job per year.

Director General of the Nigerian Youth Database and Strategy Content, Ambassador Fubura Blessing, who made the disclosure while briefing the media over the weekend expressed the coalitions desire to catch into the present administration’s promised to lift 1million Nigerians youths out of poverty through provision of jobs.

He said creation of jobs would start from collation of proper data of job seekers and that would be what his organization, Nigerian Youth Database Project would be doing in order to create the one million jobs annually.

According to the DG, the Nigerian Youth Database Project and Strategy Content is to create a Database where all those seeking for job would be asked to put in their profile.

According to him, the NGO with Rochas Care would partner with the federal government and private organizations to collate data and provide jobs.

Speaking on the critical call areas, he said, first of all it is not just about the people that are interested in the database, we have six critical call concern areas, which one of it is the deployment of the national youth database.

“The second one is the deployment of legal Aide that we call Nigeria youth solicitors, the third one is leadership training and establishment, the fourth one is the national youth volunteer for legal aides, teachers aides, medical aides and intelligent, the fifth one is outreach while the sixth one is peace education. These are the six critical call concern areas.”

Speaking on the database, he said, “From the desk for enterpreneur development and recommendation we are going to do business support strategies and we are also going to deploy recommendation refrences to some of those youth that ordinarily have their business going on because if you look around you will see that a lot of Nigerian youths already have that enterpreneur spirit and its either they need refrence or they need recommendation at one point or the other that they don’t have. So database platform will also set up this for them.”

Asked on where the capital to execute the projects would be coming from, the DG said, “first of all the project is not concentrated on the capital that we have to spend because the area where we have to spend capital is the part of the empowerment and creation of job.”

