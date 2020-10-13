Covid-19: Science school bans day students, equips clinic

From Francis Nansak, Lafia

Schools in Nasarawa State in keeping with the Covid-19 protocols have taken stringent measures that will ensure the protection of students from contracting the disease.

Some of the notable schools in Lafia, the state capital, said beyond adherence to the protocols, they have ensured that schools’ health clinics are equipped with the necessary facilities that can withstand any emergency case.

This move became necessary following the government’s directive that schools in Nasarawa State should reopen for normal academic activities.

The Principal, Government Science School, Lafia, Mr Usman Baba , told our correspondent on Monday in his office, that as part of measures to curtail the spread of the pandemic,that the school which used to function as both boarding and day school, has banned day students from coming from their homes to the school and directed them to join their colleagues in boarding house.

“We have taken a more proactive measure, where the usual day students in our school have been banned.This is to help us know who is our student and also ensure that they stay safe, against staying outside the school compound only to come in among others whose health status are regularly being checked,” the principal said.

Mr Baba further explained that in keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines on resumption of school, staff and students are compelled to wear a face mask as well as ensure the practice of hand washing and the use of hand sanitizers.

He disclosed that the school has provision for three hand washing points, infrared thermometers,a two-ward fully equipped clinic that is managed by a chief nursing officer.

In a related development,the General Manager , Nasarawa State Vocational and Relevant Technology Board, Mr Idris Umar Idris,has said that the board which is known for skill acquisition training,has put in place modalities aimed at curtailing and containing the spread of the coronavirus spread among it students and staff members.

He said the Board has also improved on its activities and is now into innovations that would not only be for the prevention of the Covid-19 within the school but by extension some of the innovations embarked upon can add economic value to the state.

He stated that the Board has manufactured two ventilators which have gone through certification stage by both the state and federal ministries of health,but are waiting for the approval of Standards Organisation of Nigeria(SON) .

Mr Idris also said most of the hand sanitizers,automatic hand washing and sanitizers machines used in some government offices in the state are products of the Vocational and Relevant Technology Board.

“As we speak today, there are demands from some of our clients within and outside the state for more supply of these noble innovation of our board.

“So we have all necessary tools and methods put in place in tandem with the COVID-19 protocol,as we are involved in sewing of the facemask,our students were given a good number of the masks as well as our staff,” he said.