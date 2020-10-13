Training: NSCDC to partner with Hunters Group of Nigeria

By Felix Khanoba

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has promised to provide professional capacity training on security to Hunters Group of Nigeria (HGN) towards enhancing performance on community policing.

The Commandant General of NSCDC, Alhaji Muhammed Gana made the promise in Abuja during a three-day capacity training programme organized by HGN for its members from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

Gana, who was represented by the Commandant in charge of Training and Manpower Development, Waziri Goni, expressed NSCDC readiness to continue to collaborate with the organization in securing government’s property in rural areas.

He advised members of the Group against acts detrimental to the objectives of Hunters Group of Nigeria.

In a remark, Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, AIG Uwem Akpan, called for continuous support of all stakeholders in the task of combating crimes and terrorism in the country.

AIG Akpan stressed the need for State and Local Government Authorities to partner with the Hunters Group of Nigeria to reduce the rate of crimes in the society.

In a goodwill message, the Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Senator Biodun Olujinmi, who expressed concern over the state insecurity in the country promised National Assembly support to the activities of Hunters Group of Nigeria.

Senator Olujinmi represented by the Clerk, Senate Rules and Business Committee, Ikalumhe Cornelius, urged men and officers of the Group not to be discouraged in the discharge of their duties as the National Assembly is working on Hunters Group Bill to ensure formal recognition for the Organization.

Earlier, the Commander General, Hunters Group of Nigeria, Ambassador Joshua Osatimehin said the Group would continue to complement the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s led Administration in the area of security.

Ambassador Joshua Osatimehin therefore solicited the support of State and Local Government Authorities to further enhance the performance of the Organization. According to him, the three day capacity training was organized as part of strategies to boost the performance of members on the protection of lives and property in the country most especially in rural areas.

The three days training which was attended by State Commanders from the 36 States of the Federation and Zonal as well as National Officers featured parade, presentation of certificates to participants and awards to those who have distinguished themselves in the activities of Hunters Group of Nigeria.