Ganduje’s wife gets NIM Fellowship Award 2020

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Prof. Hafsat Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, wife of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, has been honoured with Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) Fellowship 2020.

She was counted among very few Nigerians who received this year’s NIM Fellowship recognition due to her immense contribution to Kano state and national development.

She was escorted by her husband, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, immediate family members and well wishers, to collect the NIM Chartered Fellowship certificate.

Supretending the conferment on the Fellows the President and Chairman of Council of the Institute, Mrs Patience Ehizogie Anabor, FNIM, appreciated the immense contributions of Ganduje’s wife from the grassroots to higher levels.

The event took place at the headquarters of the Institute, Victoria Island, Lagos, Thursday, which attracted many distinguished Nigerians from diverse human endeavors.

With the conferment of the Fellowship, her name will now be carrying FNIM, meaning Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Fellowship. Having recognised her contributions to society as a whole she was the first to be conferred with the Fellowship.

While a few other distinguished Nigerians were also conferred with the Fellowship at the venue of the event, some were conferred via Zoom platform, virtually.

In her response on behalf of the Awardees Prof. Ganduje assured all Nigerians that they all believe that God would give them all the courage to maintain the confidence reposed in them.

“We will continue to make sure that our core values are broaden to higher levels. We all know that what life is all about is to serve God and work for humanity,” she said.

She further appreciated the work of the screening committee that found them worthy for the conferment, adding that, “we will always keep the good work intact as acknowledged and appreciated by the Institute.”